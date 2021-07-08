Cindy Lange-Kubick: In T.O.'s finale, NU fans could have danced all night, Jan. 3, 1998

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor's note: This column originally ran on Jan. 3, 1998. Look for the postscript at the end.

MIAMI -- Dress rehearsal ended at 7:30 last night.

Nebraska fans here had spent the week primping for the big dance. Dreaming of touchdowns. Hoping for a Michigan meltdown. Then praying for a piece of a national championship.

But most of all, when it came down to the heart and soul of it, they were here for HIM. They were here in the balmy breeze -- in a stadium that moved under the power of their pounding feet -- for more than just another win.

They were here for their coach. You could feel it. As true as the tides and as real as the moon over Miami. It wasn't just a game.

This was history.

And the 15,000 Husker faithful who stood in this stadium on Jan. 2, 1998, were part of it. They were guests at the retirement ball of a man most of them had never met but whose face they knew, whose life they'd held in their hearts like that of a dear, old friend. Their signs proved it: "Can't Beat St. Tom," "Championship Belongs To Osborne," "Thanks Dr. Tom!" "We Want This One For Tom."

They meant it, really.