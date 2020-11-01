Cindy Lange-Kubick: In a sea of Big Red cutouts sits Little Waldo, a lifelong Husker fan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Dana could build anything with his hands,” Dave said. “He was kind of a troubleshooter at Norland, he would create solutions and the engineers would build them.”

Dana was a dad with two kids. Olivia is almost 15 and Blake will soon be 11. He coached them on their winning Pinewood Derby cars. They rode bikes together, played games, watched movies.

“Dana had varied interests,” his obituary said. “Racing, boating and most of all spending time with his children.”

The Waldron family grew up loving the Huskers. They’d packed up for games in Lincoln. They traveled to the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl in 1976, to the Rose Bowl in 2001, to Tempe, Arizona, in 1996 to see the Huskers get trounced 19-0 by Arizona State.

Not the best of Husker memories, Dave said.

“The kids always said the most fun game they ever went to was 1983, the Oklahoma game in Norman."

When the TV cameras scanned the crowd, there were the boys in the stands and when the next issue of Sports Illustrated came out, there they were again, immortalized on its pages.