They stand quietly with their signs as shoppers file into the College View Farmers Market, carrying coffee cups and cloth bags soon to be filled with tomatoes and sweet corn, onions and peppers and pastries.
Love Knows No Borders.
Nadie es ilegal
We all belong here.
Judy King is wearing a T-shirt that declares: Will trade racists for refugees. She’s holding a small American flag.
Carol Flora’s sign says: No cages. No walls.
Flora teaches at Lincoln High School — geography and history and civics.
It’s 10 a.m. on Sunday. Cool and cloudy with a breeze that feels like fall.
A student from the teacher’s days at North Star comes by with his mom — Hello, Miss Flora!
Other market shoppers stop for hugs and hellos and how are yous with other sign-holders — educators and moms and state workers and retirees.
Thanks for being here, you all, says a father pushing a toddler in a stroller as his young family follows the brick pavers onto the Union College campus.
Some shoppers avoid looking their way, others nod their appreciation. A few stop to ask questions or take a photo.
Stand In For Lincoln has a mission. Among its goals: To support the legal rights of asylum-seekers and to stop the separation of children from parents.
“We’re calling on people to have moral courage and take a stand about what is happening at our border.”
This is easy for her. “As a teacher and as a mom, I can’t not say anything.”
The mother of three started this small — but growing — group with two other like-minded Lincoln women.
Sarah Sawin Thomas and Joni Gebhard are at the corner of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, holding two ends of a single sign: Stop Family Separation Now.
Thomas is a professor of practice at UNL and a former LPS teacher. In February, she and Flora traveled to El Paso, Texas, for a gathering of educators from across the country. Teachers Against Child Detention marched to Juarez, Mexico — and the border — where they were greeted by Mexican teachers standing in solidarity.
“As teachers, we are legally and morally required to report child abuse and that goes beyond our classrooms,” Thomas says. “If we normalize this kind of cruelty, what does it say about us?”
She came back to Lincoln inspired.
“We all made a commitment to carry the work forward.”
It was natural to partner with Flora, already a friend, the two of them linked by their passion for teaching and social justice.
And Gebhard happened to be in the same Zumba class at Bryan LifePointe.
The class was close, so Gebhard knew Thomas was looking for a way to maintain the momentum from the Texas march.
“And I was feeling the same way.”
Gebhard works for the state. This is her first dip into activism.
“We want to keep it in people’s minds that children are being separated from their parents. Inhumane things that shouldn’t be happening in America, she said.”
The aim is not political.
“We do not support any administration — Republican or Democrat — who systematically are separating children from their families,” Flora says.
The group’s Stand In For Lincoln Facebook page has 371 members.
They’ve held their signs in front of churches. Members of other activist groups have joined in.
Tayna Encalada is one of those. She saw the signs, stopped and offered to help.
“There are people who don’t agree, but that’s why we’re here,” Encalada says. “People should feel safe no matter where they were born, no matter the color of their skin.”
Earlier in August, they stood with their umbrellas and their signs near Christ Place Church on South 56th Street.
“The pastor came out and talked to us,” Flora said. “Members were bringing us food, bringing us coffee.”
A motorist driving by with his young daughter saw their wet huddle and drove to Krispy Kreme and returned with boxes of doughnuts, milk and more coffee.
“We felt very loved.”
They’ve visited Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s office and held their signs outside of his church.
At least one congregation told them it would rather they didn’t broadcast their message outside on Sunday morning. A few of the members have been lectured.
They aim to be respectful, always contacting the congregation in advance to explain who they are and what they stand for.
They want to engage Lincoln in dialogue.
On Sunday, the dialogue goes something like this.
How can I help?
Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Where do you meet next?
Is it OK if I bring my baby ...