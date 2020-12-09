Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'If they’ve never been in the situation we are in they don’t know how bad it is'

Lind has family support. She knows she’s lucky.

“Not so much financially, but they can help watch when I have homework or when I’m sick.”

Her best friend watches the girls two nights a week, when Lind is on campus from 6 to 10 p.m.

Then the mom comes home with a stack of homework, staying up to study until after 1 a.m. most nights, and up again at 5:30 a.m. to start her day. She gets ready. She gets the girls up and ready. She drops her two youngest off at elementary school at 7:15 a.m. and her two oldest at middle school by 7:30.

She’s at work from 8 to 5 and then she reverses course to pick them up and get home for supper, school and homework.

“Even to this day, being back at work, I still can’t relax,” she said. “The biggest thing with me, I don’t want to stress my kids. I don’t want them to see me worry.”

Over this long pandemic summer and fall, she lost her appetite. Her girls would see her not eating. More than once they offered her their piggy banks: You can use this for extra food if you want.

It’s the only time Lind cries as we talk.

She wishes politicians could see it through her eyes.