Cindy Lange-Kubick: If there were an Olympics for flossing, I'd be gold, Aug. 9, 2016

This story originally ran on Aug. 9, 2016.
I happen to be a world-class flosser.
If there were an Olympic event for flossing, I’d be gold.
If I were trapped on a desert island, Glide Cool Mint would top my Top 5 list.
If I’m ever busted for distracted driving, I’m blaming it on floss. You see, officer, there was this piece of spinach ...
And I’m particular about my floss, too -- like a wine aficionado, but with strand quality. Ribbon tape, waxed only, please.
So I had a stake in the big dental news last week.
Which was, in short: Flossing doesn’t work.
To be more specific: Research shows flossing doesn’t do what the American Dental Association (and dentists everywhere) have long promised, which is remove plaque and help prevent cavities and gum disease.
It was the kind of news that non-flossers, sufferers of years of dental chair-shaming, rejoiced over. Take that, Finger-wagging hygienist!
But I remain a loyalist.
Like a Trump supporter who shrugs off her candidate’s latest gaffe, or a Clintonite who ignores the candidate’s cavalier email habits. #IStandWithFloss. Period.
And my dentist stands beside me.
“Our stance on flossing is it’s still a very important part of dental hygiene,” Jay Miller said. “I don’t think the benefits are hard to measure.”
They see it every day, the longtime dentist declared. When non-flossing patients begin to floss, “their gums are healthier and the bleeding stops.”
Miller hadn’t seen the research in question, brought to light in an investigation by the Associated Press, but others in the dental field pointed out the difficulties in following long-term flossers, and thus the reliability of the studies.
Many variables go into dental health, Miller said. Diet, genetics, even the placement of teeth.
And even if flossing isn’t a panacea, it is important.
“You’re a faithful flosser, you know, you pull that floss out and there’s all kinds of crud on there.”
Doubters should try flossing, Miller said, and smell what they’ve fished out.
“It smells like infection.”
For that reason alone, I’m in. Consider it a societal obligation, Friends. How I survived without that magic string that does what a toothpick never will, I’ll never know. Removing those tiny bits of lettuce and those shards of walnuts and various nuggets of undigested lunch between your molars, the crumbs that common sense alone tells you not to save for later, as if your bicuspids were a doggy bag.
I never expected floss to free me from cavities and perhaps, eventually, dentures. And as for my precious gums, we’ll all be long in the tooth if we’re lucky enough to be alive for the rocking chair years.
And the plague of plaque? The stuff that even hardcore flossing can’t touch?
That’s what the six-month checkup is for. A masked face peering into the maw of your mouth with tiny picks and razor-sharp scrapers, chipping away at the glued-on-gunk, like an archeologist uncovering a mastodon, except with blood.
Flossing has always been simple for me: Eat, brush, floss, eat, brush, floss.
I’m sticking with what works.
Dental advice changes, if you haven’t noticed. Hard toothbrush. Soft toothbrush. Up and down. Side to side. Round in circles (brush tipped up on top, tilted down for the bottom teeth.)
And the verdict is still out on how the newest news will affect long-term floss use. But the anti-flossers were never going to come over to the other side, no matter how many alleged benefits were shoved in their soon-to-be-rotting teeth.
I did have a moment of panic in the toothpaste aisle Sunday, when I couldn’t find the dental floss display, and wondered if it had been pulled by an overzealous night manager.
But then there it was, right above the mouthwash that may or may not prevent bad breath.
Rows of Glide and Oral-B, Reach and Den-Tek, “comfort clean” and “triple clean" and “deep clean,” plain and mint, waxed and unwaxed and satin, an endless variety beckoning me.
I ran my tongue over my teeth, poking it into crevices, and bought a two pack, so I’d have a spare.
