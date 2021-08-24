Cindy Lange-Kubick: If there were an Olympics for flossing, I'd be gold, Aug. 9, 2016

And my dentist stands beside me.

“Our stance on flossing is it’s still a very important part of dental hygiene,” Jay Miller said. “I don’t think the benefits are hard to measure.”

They see it every day, the longtime dentist declared. When non-flossing patients begin to floss, “their gums are healthier and the bleeding stops.”

Miller hadn’t seen the research in question, brought to light in an investigation by the Associated Press, but others in the dental field pointed out the difficulties in following long-term flossers, and thus the reliability of the studies.

Many variables go into dental health, Miller said. Diet, genetics, even the placement of teeth.

And even if flossing isn’t a panacea, it is important.

“You’re a faithful flosser, you know, you pull that floss out and there’s all kinds of crud on there.”

Doubters should try flossing, Miller said, and smell what they’ve fished out.

“It smells like infection.”