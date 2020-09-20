Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I’ve been paying everything out of my own pocket; I just can’t do it anymore'

They have a lease they can’t break — and one they don’t want to break.

“I don’t want this to be how we end. I’m not asking for a bailout. I just want people to stop and think about where they spend their money.”

Some business experts are predicting a tidal wave of closures, as many as one in every six businesses. The New York Times reported results of an analysis that showed nearly 98,000 businesses across the U.S. have closed permanently since the pandemic.

The Bureau of Business Research at UNL sends out a monthly survey, said Director Eric Thompson. They skipped April and May and started up again in June.

“Pre-pandemic, people worried about having enough workforce and too many competitors moving to town,” he said.

Then the switch flipped.

“They were worried about customer demand or lack of, and COVID-related issues. What it says to me is not only are people continuing to have to work in the pandemic setting, but are also dealing with all the problems that impact small businesses in a recession.”

The Pandemic Recession.