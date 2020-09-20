 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I’ve been paying everything out of my own pocket; I just can’t do it anymore'
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I’ve been paying everything out of my own pocket; I just can’t do it anymore'

{{featured_button_text}}
Funky Sister, 9.17

Debbe Andrews-Lewis (right), owner of Funky Sister, is shown with her daughter Katie Andrews at her vintage shop last week. Andrews-Lewis is closing the business due to slowing sales because of the coronavirus. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Debbe Andrews-Lewis held onto faith when she opened The Funky Sister — her little shop of dreams — nearly five years ago.

The shop was a tribute to her first husband Terry and their plans for early retirement. A bait shop for the man who loved fishing and, next door, a junk shop filled with the treasures for the woman who loved scouring sales.

Terry died of cancer in 2013, before they could put their plan into action, but his widow committed herself to what she called her “Final I love you.”

And people found the shop built out of love and her treasures — first at 48th and Calvert streets, and then in a bigger space on Prescott Avenue, part of an up-and-coming enclave of locally owned shops.

Until March, and the start of the shutdowns as COVID-19 hit.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Hallelujah, the final Hot Take on Big Ten football

“Two people came into the shop that whole first week,” Andrews-Lewis told me Thursday. “Prescott looked like the world had ended.”

Now The Funky Sister is ending, too.

Her three-year lease expires at the end of November, and Andrews-Lewis can’t see far enough ahead to sign a new one.

“Rent, utilities and business insurance for three years is $100,000,” she said. “Plus, I have to buy my inventory.”

In the six months since the pandemic began, her sales have only brought in enough cash to pay two months’ rent.

She’s been drawing on her savings, eyeing a retirement account that has lost value.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Lonely and isolated seniors and a foundation with a dream to help

“I’ve been paying everything out of my own pocket; I just can’t do it anymore.”

No one knows yet how many businesses — big and small — might shutter in Lincoln in this ongoing pandemic, but it’s not too soon to know that many are hurting.

“I have been a business owner in town for over 20 years,” Andrews-Lewis wrote in a farewell email to customers. “I have never seen it this bad.”

The store’s owner loves Lincoln. Loves filling her store with vintage finds and the work of artists and crafters. Loves her customers. She’ll miss them, most of all.

“But people just aren’t spending money and I don’t blame ‘em.”

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bridging the realities that divide us, signs of our times

She knows shoppers have turned to the safety of online — knows UPS is hiring thousands of new drivers and Jeff Bezos and Amazon are making billions — but she wonders about the cost.

“A lot of us small-business owners, we support other small businesses, but we need support from more than each other.”

Jane Stricker wonders, too.

Last week, the owner of Footloose & Fancy sent a postcard to her customer base, a 4-inch-x-6-inch stamped plea.

“2020 has taught us to be resilient, creative and ever-changing,” she wrote. “We love Lincoln. Right now Lincoln’s locally owned businesses need you to show up and shop.”

Not just at her retail shops.

“Lincoln has many choices when it comes to locally owned restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores, repair shops, construction companies, retail stores, salons and so many more,” the card continued. “The simple choice to shop local will impact all of our lives and keep your local gems around.”

She thought about it before she mailed that card, Stricker told me. She wondered if it was too much.

But these past months have been too much; the constant worry of will we make it?

“How do we survive?” she asked. “I go to bed thinking about it and I wake up thinking about it.”

Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'The Blood Genie' and a thank-you book from a boy named Malcolm

The hardest part? “There’s not an end date.”

Stricker and her husband, Matt, own two Footloose/Threads stores, one downtown on P Street and a second at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. The P Street store has been hit the hardest, with so many downtown employees working from home.

They have a lease they can’t break — and one they don’t want to break.

“I don’t want this to be how we end. I’m not asking for a bailout. I just want people to stop and think about where they spend their money.”

Some business experts are predicting a tidal wave of closures, as many as one in every six businesses. The New York Times reported results of an analysis that showed nearly 98,000 businesses across the U.S. have closed permanently since the pandemic.

The Bureau of Business Research at UNL sends out a monthly survey, said Director Eric Thompson. They skipped April and May and started up again in June.

“Pre-pandemic, people worried about having enough workforce and too many competitors moving to town,” he said.

Then the switch flipped.

“They were worried about customer demand or lack of, and COVID-related issues. What it says to me is not only are people continuing to have to work in the pandemic setting, but are also dealing with all the problems that impact small businesses in a recession.”

The Pandemic Recession.

He sees some hope in the responses to the monthly surveys, but what might follow in the months to come is hard to predict.

“We just don’t know if people’s buying habits are going to change in some permanent way.”

Andrews-Lewis doesn’t know, either.

She’s heartbroken.

She feels like she’s let Terry down.

But she’s marking down her inventory as she mourns. She’s wondering if she could transform The Funky Sister somehow, maybe a big sale twice a year on the acreage she shares with her second husband.

She’s sad thinking about her daughter Katie — her only employee — and about Jake, the grandson who grew up in Grandma’s little shop of dreams.

“I’m crying a lot,” she said. “But other than that, I’m doing OK.”

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News