Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I remember walking the hallways and feeling like I didn’t have a voice at times'

Doane didn’t have an NAACP Chapter, so she started her own version of one. She called it The League of Rainbow Players.

She interviewed students of color. She asked them what kinds of derogatory things people said to them.

The group put on skits for freshman orientation, illustrating the ways those words and actions hurt.

They ended them all the same way: Be the change you want to see in the world.

That’s the thing about Overstreet.

She is the change.

She’s in charge of the faculty newsletter at Lincoln High. (They needed somebody, she says).

She helped coach basketball for four years and still helps with the hurdlers at Lincoln High and the Lincoln Youth Track Club and with the small runners at the Little Green Track Club. (Because she can and she cares).

She asked first-year teacher Trey Anderson to be her co-chair for the school’s African American Caucus so the students would have a male role model, too.

When she found out teacher McGinn’s father was struggling with his health, she volunteered to help put together some heart- and diabetes-friendly recipes.