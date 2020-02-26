Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I remember walking the hallways and feeling like I didn’t have a voice at times'

Jareldine Mays was taking tickets at the NAACP banquet in October when she spotted her.
She knew about Mar’Lakuittia Overstreet from her teaching days at Lincoln High School, when Overstreet was a student there.
She knew she’d been a three-sport athlete and a student leader.
She knew she’d gone off to Doane College and stormed through her classes — all but student teaching — in three years.
And she knew the 26-year-old was back in the classroom at her old high school, teaching English to students from far-away places.
“I said, ‘I need you to be the NAACP Youth sponsor,” Mays says. “And she said, ‘Sure, what do I need to do?’”
Mays told her.
The youth chapter, which had dwindled away in recent years, needed 25 members to be recognized by NAACP’s national body.
That all changed under Overstreet.
Before the banquet was over, she’d recruited four members.
“They have just gotten so involved,” Mays says. “They had a reading presentation and they had voter registration and they participated in a museum program that was phenomenal. She’s just been fantastic.”
Jessica Stoner from History Nebraska — the woman who invited Overstreet and her students to make those museum presentations — agrees.
“Mar’La is amazing. And her students were equally amazing.”
Sitting at a desk in her classroom at Lincoln High on Tuesday afternoon, you could mistake Overstreet for a student.
Her hair is long and braided and she’s wearing a loose sweatshirt over a long, jeans skirt and tennis shoes.
Her laptop is open next to her phone.
She’s getting ready for Wednesday, when she’ll be out of the classroom at a Lincoln Public Schools' job fair in Omaha, helping recruit new teachers.
She’s getting ready for the rest of the month — the daily quotes her African American Caucus students and members of the NAACP Youth Chapter research and record. (Broadcast schoolwide at Lincoln High and made available — by Overstreet — to every high school in town.)
She’s getting ready for Friday and Teen Night at the Downtown Y, where students will reprise their presentations on African American leaders such as JoAnn Strickland Maxey and Jake Kirkland Jr., and Bertha Calloway and Aaron Douglas.
She’s getting ready to head to her church, where she's secretary and choir director and occasional praise leader and fundraiser.
And she is all ears, for you, too.
“I’m doing the things I love,” she says. “One of the mottos I always say to myself and to my kids is, ‘If it’s important to you, it’s important to me.’”
She means it.
“She’s full of passion and creativity, and she’s also willing to sit down and talk strategy,” says Lincoln High teacher Deb McGinn, who knows Overstreet as both a former student and fellow teacher.
She’s deep. She’s optimistic and willing.
“A natural organizer,” McGinn says.
Last week, Overstreet and her African American Caucus and NAACP students organized a two-day media center read-in. Classes attended. Community leaders, TeamMates and their mentees listened in.
“The first day, people drifted through, but by Friday it grew by leaps and bounds,” said school librarian Paula McClung. “It was impressive to watch.”
And impressive to see her former student engage a new class of students and help them find their voices.
She’s happy to be where she is, Overstreet says.
“Teaching at Lincoln High is a dream I had. Before that I taught at Culler Middle School and that was a dream I had, too.”
Overstreet grew up in Lincoln. She was a Culler student, one of six kids raised by a single mom who worked and went to college and took in lost souls.
Her mom is a substitute teacher now for LPS.
When Overstreet is absent, Mom shows up in her room.
“I have sat back and watched when I go sub for her,” Barbara Rush says. “I tell Mar’La, ‘They do enjoy me, but they miss you.’”
Her daughter has passion for what she does, Rush says.
“She puts her whole heart in it.”
The mother set expectations for her young daughter, and she would achieve them.
“And then she would create others.”
She joined every club in middle school, played all the sports.
When she got to high school, she kept going. Varsity basketball, cross country, track and field, marching band, symphonic band, concert band, drum major, student council, cheerleader, Red Cross Club, Martial Arts Club, president of the African American Caucus.
She played basketball at Doane, she ran track, she was a cheerleader, acted, was an RA in the dorms.
The students called her Mama Mar’La.
Doane didn’t have an NAACP Chapter, so she started her own version of one. She called it The League of Rainbow Players.
She interviewed students of color. She asked them what kinds of derogatory things people said to them.
The group put on skits for freshman orientation, illustrating the ways those words and actions hurt.
They ended them all the same way: Be the change you want to see in the world.
That’s the thing about Overstreet.
She is the change.
She’s in charge of the faculty newsletter at Lincoln High. (They needed somebody, she says).
She helped coach basketball for four years and still helps with the hurdlers at Lincoln High and the Lincoln Youth Track Club and with the small runners at the Little Green Track Club. (Because she can and she cares).
She asked first-year teacher Trey Anderson to be her co-chair for the school’s African American Caucus so the students would have a male role model, too.
When she found out teacher McGinn’s father was struggling with his health, she volunteered to help put together some heart- and diabetes-friendly recipes.
She’s the leader of the IIG Step Chain troupe and she just met with staff at the Malone Center to talk about being part of this year’s Juneteenth celebration.
“Fingers crossed, we’re hoping to have a slam poetry reading,” she says.
She’s a poet who loves to read and write and travel. She graduated with her master's in secondary administration last May.
She doesn’t feel weighted down by all she does.
But she struggled, Overstreet says.
She struggled with confidence and test anxiety and fitting in.
“I remember walking the hallways and feeling like I didn’t have a voice at times,” she says.
“And now I have so many relationships with my students. They know they have somebody who looks like them, who they can come to if they need a new perspective.”
Her students are talented and amazing, she says. Future leaders.
That morning at the banquet, she was happy to say yes when Mays asked for help.
But it wasn’t easy.
“There were zero kids. It was nerve-wracking.”
And then she had 10 kids, 20.
“A lot of the students started talking to each other. Oh, my gosh, we have 30 kids. Oh, my gosh, we have 40 kids. We have 50 kids.
Make that 51.
“And I want their voices to be heard.”
