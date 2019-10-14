Before he brings them out to share a stage Thursday night — the man who supports legalizing medical marijuana and the man who absolutely thinks otherwise — their host has a plan.
Supper.
“We’ll sit down with our board beforehand and have a meal together,” Alex McKiernan said last week. “Everybody has to eat.”
And when people eat, they talk.
And talking to each other and listening to each other and getting to know each other, human to human, is the goal.
“It’s a lot harder to hate, dehumanize or attack someone you have a relationship with,” McKiernan said.
McKiernan is a farmer and a father, a small-town volunteer and a deep thinker. A 39-year-old who has a master's degree in geology and geophysics, who has worked as an arborist and a diesel mechanic.
He will be front-and-center at the Nebraska Union auditorium Thursday to moderate a talk between Matthew Schweich, deputy director of the Marijuana Policy Project, which supports access to marijuana, and Luke Niforatos, chief of staff for Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which opposes legalization.
The discussion — Is Medical Marijuana Right for Nebraska? — is the first Good Talks for the Good Life.
It’s sponsored by the Lydia Foundation, a nonprofit started by McKiernan for one purpose — to cultivate productive conversations about issues that divide us.
Lydia McKiernan was a mother of four and a grandmother and a registered nurse. A woman who had strong opinions, her son said, but who also listened and respectfully heard. (“Excellent company for tea,” according to her obituary.)
She was 65 when she died in 2009.
“I think that the empathy my mother exemplified is important,” McKiernan said. “On a small scale, two people can have a conversation and begin building trust.”
McKiernan’s path in life has given him the opportunity to do that. He lives near Martell with his wife, Chloe Diegel, and their three daughters. They own and operate Robinette Farms, selling their organic produce at farmers markets and directly to their Community Supported Agriculture customers.
He’s a volunteer with Southwest Fire and Rescue and from 2016 to 2018 was a fellow in an agricultural leadership development program.
The Nebraska LEAD participants spent a lot of time together. “In that experience, I was constantly with people who politically and socially had different views,” McKiernan said. “We had great conversations.”
Ty Walker was in that leadership class with McKiernan and now sits on the Lydia Foundation board.
“At first look, you’d think we were on opposite sides,” said Walker, who manages a Cherry County cattle ranch. “He’s an organic vegetable farmer in the eastern side of the state and I grew up a cowboy in the west.”
But both men were open-minded enough to listen.
“We could both leave with the feeling that the (other person) heard my best points and I got to hear things that pushed my perspective.”
And what contentious issues did they discuss?
All of them.
“I can’t think of a topic we didn’t take on,” Walker said. “Everything from guns to abortion.”
The rancher will be in town Thursday with the rest of the foundation board — which includes former state Sen. Laura Ebke and retired Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Judy Halstead — to listen to the discussion.
He had good things to say about the man behind Good Talks.
“Alex has a knack,” he said. “To be able to show we can have these difficult conversations, not necessarily changing people’s minds, but talking and finding something to build on.”
And listening to another point of view.
That’s what Thursday night is all about. The 7 p.m. event is free, but seats are filling fast. (You can watch the livestream at goodtalksgoodlife.org)
The hope is to follow up with another event in the spring — new topic, new speakers.
Same format: “People are going to show up and have strong feelings and they are going to have to say ‘I’m going to bite my tongue and listen to this person talk.'”
Seems like a radical idea in the Era of Constant Yelling.
But doing nothing didn’t feel like an option, McKiernan said.
“I think it really comes out of this question I’ve been asking myself for a while. How are we going to decide? How are we going to choose a path forward for our city, our state, our country?”
Lydia McKiernan’s son is proposing a first step.
Maybe we should try it.
“I’m not going to try to win, I’m going to try to listen.”