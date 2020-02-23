Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'I call it my Mount Zion family'

“I have the honor of being the oldest person in church,” she says. “I plan to keep going as long as somebody will pick me up and take me.”

They call her Mom King now, she says. Or Mom Frances.

She was the church treasurer for 20 years and the Sunday School superintendent after that.

She can remember when the pastor at the front of the church today — the last Mount Zion member to be baptized at the old church in the fall of 1990 before they moved here — was a little boy.

“I used to walk him around the church here outside so his mom could sing in the choir,” she says. “I had to learn to call him reverend.”

* * *

Sunday’s service moves from music to scripture to prayer.

People leave their seats and walk to the front of the church, a wide circle dressed in Sunday best, hands holding hands.

There’s a wide banner in front of them, a verse from Romans: “The Place You Can Become Who Christ Says You Are.”

Jason Wagner II, a minister assisting the Rev. Combs, stands at the microphone.