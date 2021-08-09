Cindy Lange-Kubick: How sobriety, education and no more whining changed the life of a former inmate, May 18, 2008

"Sam was one of my favorites. He always kept trying, he always reached out, he was good to the other clients," she says.

She saw him around once in a while after he finished treatment in 1999. Then that stopped.

She was used to seeing the names of old clients in the obituaries. She worried Sam was gone, too.

"I knew he'd had cancer and struggled with relapse. I knew he'd been homeless. I looked for him everywhere I went."

About the time Cheri couldn't find Sam, Marc Mecham — the young man who sticks Sam's arm with a needle — started seeing him twice a week.

"Sam was one of the first donors I started talking to. He's one of those people you just get along with."

Sam had given up drinking for good by the time Marc became a lab tech at the plasma center downtown.

"He was always talking about his sobriety. He'd say 'Life is so much better now.'

"And then he started saying he wanted to go back to school. And he just hit the ground running."

The cancer — that's what started this. Before, Sam was lost, drunk and wandering.