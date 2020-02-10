Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'He’s defying stereotypes each and every time he interacts with people'

He’s seen him at school musicals and graduations and sporting events.

“He’s there supporting youth because he truly cares.”

Bradley is the youth program coordinator at the Malone Center at 20th and U streets, a community hub with a rich history.

The 22-year-old arrived seven years ago when he was still a student at Lincoln Northeast High School heading for trouble.

“I had just got out of the detention center,” he says. “I could go right, or I could go left.”

He went right.

His dad knew about a program geared toward at-risk youth, Bradley says, a form of work study.

He signed up.

“I’d hit rock-bottom, and Malone gave me an opportunity. At the time, I felt like Malone saved me.”

He liked the structure, his days taken up doing good. And over time, he started looking at himself in a new way.

“The Malone shed a light on a better Stanford than I ever thought I could be. It helped me grow as a young man and be the person I wanted to be.”

Nate Woods was Bradley’s supervisor during those first years.