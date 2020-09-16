Cindy Lange-Kubick: Hallelujah, the final Hot Take on Big Ten football

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The petitions were signed and the lawsuits filed. The teeth-gnashing and wailing and the breast-beating and TWITTER THREADS OF AGONY had come and gone.

And come and gone.

On Monday, I would have said there were no Hot Takes left to take on Big Ten football.

And then came one hot mic followed by a breathless day and a sleepless Husker Nation night spent internet-refreshing.

And just like that, the Hot Takes were back.

There would indeed be Big Ten football, just in time for the start of flu season and sleet, which won’t affect the fans in the stands because there will be none. Or close to none.

No pizza by the slice or wieners slung into Row 40, Seat 12.

No band. No wave. No wafting smell of brats from tailgaters, no red cup-strewn sidewalks to the stadium.

No roar of anticipation at the sight of Scott Frost emerging from the Tunnel of Glory, shoulder-padded legions at his heels.

“Our players want to play, our coaches want to coach and our fans want to watch," NU athletic director Bill Moos said on a celebratory Zoom call Wednesday morning. “Nebraska needs football, and football needs Nebraska.”