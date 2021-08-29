Cindy Lange-Kubick: From the Star of Bethlehem to the return counter at Target, Dec. 26, 2019

Here’s to those who mourn, who are missing someone today and every day, the weight of holidays without a husband or a sister or a daughter or a parent. Here’s hoping Christmas held joy.

Here’s to hope.

I’m writing this before the big day, the morning of Christmas Eve, before the bustle of last-minute buying -- food and flowers and stocking stuffers to fill the empty spots.

Sometimes, Christmas feels empty, despite it all. It comes at you fast and then it’s over. So you try to slow down time and remember why you celebrate.

The birth of that baby.

Every Dec. 24, I sit in a pew at Redeemer Lutheran and listen to the Christmas story, Bible verse by Bible verse, hymn by hymn. I’m there with the wayward souls and the weekly faithful, my own faith tiny as a mustard seed, clinging to the idea of redemptive love in a broken world.

It’s hard not to feel the heaviness of that world right now and to be overwhelmed by it.

That’s why I keep photographs of babies in front of me. My own grown-up babies and their own growing babies. Lights of the world, every one.

Like all babies.