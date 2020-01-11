Cindy Lange-Kubick: From the Legion Club to The Eatery, Waitress Dee on her feet for 55 years and loving every minute

It’s been 15 years since her mom was diagnosed with cancer.

“She calls it the year of hell, but she only missed one day of work.”

Chemo in the morning. Nap. Off to the restaurant.

By that time, Dee didn’t have to work. Her kids were raised. She was a grandmother and saved for retirement. She’d put her sons through college, doted on her grandkids, stayed busy with her church and tending her yard.

“She’s not working for the money,” Lancia says. “She’s working to get out of the house.”

She drives across town every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“It’s been amazing being able to work with DeLoris over the years,” says general manager Lonnie Jorgensen. “She’s a great part of our team. She’s just a blessing.”

And Janice picks her up every Tuesday, and they head out for lunch. Often, Dee brings a list of current events for the pair to discuss. She tells funny stories.

“I want to be Dee when I’m 86,” the friend says.

“Dee’s on the go,” Kurtis Bomar says. “She can’t wait to go to work, and she’s eager to meet the world.”