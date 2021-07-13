Cindy Lange-Kubick: From sharing a bedroom to sharing a street – a sister moves in

This column originally ran on Feb. 8, 1999. Look for the postscript at the end.
They auctioned the house on a Saturday. A white bungalow on a "Leave It to Beaver" street, with permanent siding, combination windows and a dining room big enough to host the Last Supper, easy.
I don't know who wanted her to have it more -- my baby sister (the bidder) or me.
Standing on the living room's burnt orange carpet -- the auctioneer promised oak underneath -- I didn't think she had a chance.
The place was as crowded as a blues bar on a Saturday night, and I held back the urge to start tapping the plaster and mumbling about radon and termite damage to clear out the tentative types.
I'd been to plenty of auctions. Been outbid on wobbly-legged, water-stained mahogany end tables and chipped Fiestaware saucers.
But I'd never seen anyone heft high a bid card for a treasure that started at $60,000 and bumped itself up by the better part of my weekly salary every second or so.
The investors -- those handymen with hammers in pockets and cellphones in hand -- dropped out early, and the war wound down to a whitehaired woman in the dining room and the tall blond who shares my blood line.
My sister moved back to Lincoln this fall. We'd spent Sundays since traipsing through places that sang of the Promised Land in want ads and didn't deliver. We wandered, lost, from basements held up by steel beams and a prayer to living rooms the size of tanning booths.
Then she found this. It wasn't perfect. But the back yard had a fence strong enough to hold two dogs, the kitchen had a sunny window, the living room had a fireplace.
For those reasons, my sister liked it.
I had my own reason: The 658 steps from my front door to its front porch.
I have only one sister. We shared a room growing up. We had matching striped PJs and identical blue velvet Christmas dresses.
We played Barbies together and read the same books. We fought over the television's three channels and who would sleep next to the dog. Three years younger, eventually she fell away from my world.
I got married. She moved out. She graduated from college and went to San Diego, 1,600 miles away, to live. I saw her twice a year, if I was lucky.
We talked on the telephone and exchanged Kodak moments in the mail.
When she came home for Christmas, people mixed us up, even though we no longer wore matching dresses.
"You have the same walk," they said. The same voice, the same crazy ways.
One summer about six years ago, she almost came back. She moved to Omaha. That was close enough, she said.
For a time, it was. She bought a house and planted a garden. Then she started to have this longing: To spend time with her parents, to watch her nieces and nephews play basketball, to have lunch with her sister whenever she damn well felt like it. My eyes were closed tight as canning jars when I heard the auctioneer give the final call for bids, and, though I'm not an overly religious woman, I'm pretty sure my hands were folded.
Even so, I figured the whitehaired woman held a coin purse that jingled louder than my sister's.
But she didn't.
Then, after jumping up and down on the burnt orange carpet in a manner much ill-thought of at auctions in general, I left.
Counting the steps back home.
Postscript: My sister Kim didn't stay long at the little house on Smith Street. My sister met a nice guy named Mike later that year and got married and moved to Omaha in 2001. She became a step-mom to Rachel. Baby Sam -- born just before Christmas in 2002 -- just finished his first year of college in California.
