Cindy Lange-Kubick: From sharing a bedroom to sharing a street – a sister moves in

We talked on the telephone and exchanged Kodak moments in the mail.

When she came home for Christmas, people mixed us up, even though we no longer wore matching dresses.

"You have the same walk," they said. The same voice, the same crazy ways.

One summer about six years ago, she almost came back. She moved to Omaha. That was close enough, she said.

For a time, it was. She bought a house and planted a garden. Then she started to have this longing: To spend time with her parents, to watch her nieces and nephews play basketball, to have lunch with her sister whenever she damn well felt like it. My eyes were closed tight as canning jars when I heard the auctioneer give the final call for bids, and, though I'm not an overly religious woman, I'm pretty sure my hands were folded.

Even so, I figured the whitehaired woman held a coin purse that jingled louder than my sister's.

But she didn't.

Then, after jumping up and down on the burnt orange carpet in a manner much ill-thought of at auctions in general, I left.

Counting the steps back home.