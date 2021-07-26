Cindy Lange-Kubick: Family keeps the hope alive, Dec. 6. 2003

The breast cancer she was diagnosed with days after her 40th birthday had metastasized, and on June 17 the bone marrow of a 51-year-old donor was injected into her body to beat back the cancer.

Now she waits. She'll return to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Sunday for a battery of tests.

She knows what the tests will say.

"People know, you can do all the tests you want," she says, sipping tea from her "I Love Mommy" mug. "I think the cancer has progressed since I've gotten home."

But her immune system isn't what it should be. It's not strong enough to conquer the cancer. Not yet.

"I have an immune system, it just doesn't have all the components yet," she explains. "They can't make a judgment until March."

For now she's happy to be home, a little tired but feeling good.

She's doing the everyday things. Making beds, doing laundry, grocery shopping. Shuttling kids in the minivan.

The physical therapist can't go back to work.

Wait until flu season is over, her doctor tells her.

So she's been simplifying her life. Going through closets and toy chests and bookshelves.