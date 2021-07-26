Cindy Lange-Kubick: Family keeps the hope alive, Dec. 6. 2003

This column originally ran on Dec. 6, 2003. Look for an update at the end.
The three Webers huddle by the front door, arms entwined, heads close.
Will in his Big Red stocking cap. Tori's head under a floppy jester's hat. Their mommy, Corinne, fine brown hair covering her scalp.
Dear Lord, We thank you for this day. Be with us. ... Be with Daddy and Ethan and Grandpa ... Give strength to all the teachers and all the people at school. ... Amen.
"OK, time to go," Corinne says, handing 10-year-old Will his backpack and opening the front door.
"Bye, sweetie," she tells Tori, 6.
And off they go, skipping, then running, then skipping again down Hillside Circle to school.
It's always been their routine, says Corinne, 41. To pray in the morning.
Corinne and Bill Weber's oldest son, Ethan, is 12. He's left already for middle school.
He prays with his mom, too. He goes up to the bedroom and they ask for strength for the day.
It's nice, he says.
Nice to have his mom home to pray with.
For 114 days this summer and fall Corinne prayed from Houston.
The breast cancer she was diagnosed with days after her 40th birthday had metastasized, and on June 17 the bone marrow of a 51-year-old donor was injected into her body to beat back the cancer.
Now she waits. She'll return to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center Sunday for a battery of tests.
She knows what the tests will say.
"People know, you can do all the tests you want," she says, sipping tea from her "I Love Mommy" mug. "I think the cancer has progressed since I've gotten home."
But her immune system isn't what it should be. It's not strong enough to conquer the cancer. Not yet.
"I have an immune system, it just doesn't have all the components yet," she explains. "They can't make a judgment until March."
For now she's happy to be home, a little tired but feeling good.
She's doing the everyday things. Making beds, doing laundry, grocery shopping. Shuttling kids in the minivan.
The physical therapist can't go back to work.
Wait until flu season is over, her doctor tells her.
So she's been simplifying her life. Going through closets and toy chests and bookshelves.
"It's kind of like reverse nesting," she explains laughing. "I had so little in Houston and I came home to all this junk."
The Weber house filled up again for Thanksgiving. And they'll stay home for Christmas, too.
Her brother called this week wanting to know what the Webers' plans were for the holidays.
"I don't know," Corinne told him, "but we'll be home."
Her tests in Houston will take several days.
She'll be able to see all the people she's met in her months of treatment.
Emmanuel the cab driver, who welcomed her to his Nigerian church.
Sherry from Florida, who says next summer they'll compete in a triathlon together.
Elizabeth, who will have her own bone marrow transplant Wednesday.
Now she's preparing to hear and deal with the news her doctors will give her next week.
She doesn't know what to expect, she says, but maybe that's good.
"I'm just looking at it like a positive. Just because I feel like the cancer has progressed doesn't mean things aren't going to be OK."
The other night Ethan was practicing the piano. Corinne sang along to the music.
As long as there's Christmas, I truly believe that hope is the greatest of the gifts we receive...
"Oh, Mommy, don't cry," Ethan said, when the tears came.
"It's OK, it's sad, but it's a good sad," his mom explained.
The song reminded her what Christmas was about: hope.
She holds onto that thought.
"My job right now is to do everything I can to keep that hope."
Postscript: Ethan is 29 now, living in Fort Worth, Texas, working and starting graduate school; Will is 27, hopscotching the world as a travel agent for a startup; and 23-year-old Tori attends school in Missouri -- studying to be a physical therapist like her mom.
Corinne died Aug. 18, 2004; Ethan played the piano at her overflow funeral.
Journal Star photographer Krista Niles and I had spent nine months with the Weber family -- traveling to Houston, hanging out at the house on Hillside Circle, sitting at doctors’ appointments, soccer games, in hospital rooms and the pews of Ebenezer, the Webers’ longtime church.
The Journal Star published a three-part series, “Corinne’s Hope,” the week before Corinne died. It remains among my proudest accomplishments, and Corinne and her family remain forever in my heart.
I can still hear her laugh.
Corinne’s high school sweetheart, Bill, still works at the bank and is finally remodeling the kitchen at Hillside, and the three Weber kids are amazing humans and living legacies of their mom.
“I think she imparted on us the joy of serving others,” Ethan says. ”All of us run to opportunities to help people and it’s because we saw her do it so well.”
You can sense the sadness inside this house in the Highlands with its hardwood floors and fenced-in yard and row of waving miniature American flags.
The house where James and Anne Marie Healey live with their two preschoolers, a pair of ankle-high, pug-nose dogs and a well of grief and despair that ripples right below the surface, just behind weary blue eyes and tired faces.
The Healeys returned to Lincoln Sunday night from Staten Island. Returned from one home to another. From the place they grew up to the place their children will grow up. From an island in the New York harbor to a city in the Great Plains.
Home from wakes and funerals and memorial services. Home from a city saturated with sadness.
"You could feel the depression," remembered Anne Marie on Monday. "There's a heaviness there you can't even describe."
They approached Staten Island from New Jersey on Sept. 15 after driving two days and into the dawn of a third. James Jr., 3, and curly haired Catie, 2, slept in the back seat as they crossed the Goethals Bridge and saw smoke rising from the graveyard of the World Trade Center.
"We both just started bawling," said Anne Marie, whose family still lives and works in the boroughs.
The couple moved to Lincoln 15 months ago. Native New Yorkers who didn't want to rear their children in the craziness of the city.
For a year before the move the father had been making a weekly commute here, working as a computer consultant for BryanLGH Medical Center East.
"With the babies I wanted to stop traveling," said James Sr. Monday, trying to unpack and unwind after the 1,400-mile car trip home. "One reason we moved here is the sense of community people told us we'd find."
That community was tested this month. And it exceeded their expectations. Friends who watched the dogs and mowed the lawn when the family made their unexpected trip east. Co-workers who called and sent cards. Neighbors who brought coffee and sympathy when news of the strikes shattered the calm of Sept. 11.
The Healeys lost friends in the World Trade Center attacks. And friends of friends. Anne Marie's mother and brother work five blocks from the fallen towers.
And they lost Rob Curatolo, 31. He was the youngest in a family of eight children, one of three firefighting brothers, who married Anne Marie's cousin Christine on Aug. 16 at Disney World.
Anne Marie and Christine grew up like sisters and so, of course, the Healeys were there for the fairy tale wedding. Just as they were there for Rob's wake and funeral one month later.
Rob's 24-hour shift ended at 9 a.m. that Tuesday, but instead of heading home from his firehouse on the upper east side he went south. He survived the collapse of the first tower, but not the second.
"We're blessed -- my God -- we feel blessed we have a body to bury," said Anne Marie, shaking her head.
She helped her cousin choose flowers for the funeral. Was there for the wake and to listen as Christine grieved.
"To her, her whole life is over. She's 30 years old, and she's a widow.
"What do you say to her?"
They stayed for a week, carrying home yet unresolved emotions and stacks of newspapers. Photos of Rob's brothers shouldering his casket. His widow saluting the flag. Full-length pages of mug shots of the missing. Hundreds of photos, just from Staten Island.
"Every day this is all that the papers are," said Anne Marie, riffling through piles of newsprint weighted with photos of dead and missing neighbors.
Anne Marie called the Lincoln Journal Star Monday. Was there anyone out there, she wondered? Anyone like her: family members, friends of the missing and dead.
Anyone she could talk to who might understand how she felt watching her city explode, trying desperately to reach family and friends, horrified.
"I thought it would be more comforting to come home," she said. "But I got home, and I felt so alone. Everyone has been so helpful, but on some level people can't understand the magnitude of what happened."
For Nebraskans it would be like someone blowing up Memorial Stadium on game day, the couple say. Everyone would know someone injured or dead.
"They can't imagine the level of sadness that we feel -- that my family feels," she said. "I lost my father when I was 18. It doesn't begin to compare to this."
Tuesday James will return to work. Monday he poured milk for his daughter, fixed his son's Game Boy, drank coffee, cried.
"I'm raw," he said. "I'm still raw. I'm going to be raw for a long time."
Postscript: The Healeys live in upstate New York now. They moved back to New York in 2009 to be closer to family, Anne Marie says. James still works in IT; she's a nurse working a 12-hour shift on the day we talk. Highlands Academy in Lincoln -- the day care and preschool she started with a partner -- is still operating. And the family is still grieving that terrible Tuesday in September.
"We can't even watch movies about it; we don't read books about it," Anne Marie said. "I can't talk about it without crying."
And she doesn't. But they've talked to their children about that day, their youngest not yet born, their two oldest without memory. "The remarkable thing about 9/11 is how the country came together," she said. "And we don't have that now."
Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a …
This column originally ran on May 15, 2002. Look for an update at the end.
One afternoon each spring, Dorris and Jack Botts back out of their driveway and head east, leaving the city behind.
They wait for the perfect day. A day without rain. Without too much wind. A day when the sun hurts your eyes and the sky is so blue it reaches down and wraps around your bones.
A day like Monday.
They are searching for the song of the lark.
All of the other songbirds have come to town, says Dorris, an Iowa farm girl who met her future husband here in 1948 and raised four children with him in the cedar-sided house with green shutters on North 42nd Street.
But not the meadowlark.
The meadowlark is a country bird. A sturdy bird with a yellow breast and a brown-speckled body. Our state bird.
It thrives in the tall grasses, builds its nests deep inside and covers it over, making tiny tents in open prairie.
"They like a full field," says Jack, as he eases the family minivan along. "You won't find them in the ditches."
"They like to sit on these posts and sing their hearts out," adds Dorris, pointing to wooden fences strung with barbed wire.
Their song is distinctive, the couple say.
Dorris hums its tune. Da-da-da-dadadada.
And Jack imitates its cadence.
"It's what makes the preacher come," he chants, easing the words together in the rhythm of the songbird.
It'swhatmakesthepreachercome.
Da-da-da-da-dadada.
So each April, sometimes May depending on the weather, the couple heads east until pavement gives way to gravel and neighborhoods turn to single red-roofed farmhouses with white sheets blowing on old-fashioned clotheslines.
The city keeps spreading, the couple say, gazing out the windows of their Toyota.
The search takes longer each year. So many houses stretching in every direction.
"That's one reason I like to go," says Dorris. "To see if there are any left -- or if they've given up on us."
There were 80,000 people in Lincoln when they arrived, says Dorris. 80,000.
And more people means less grassy land for the meadowlark to build its nest. And a longer drive each spring to hear its voice.
A voice that captivated the 75-year-old grandmother as a girl in Cass County, Iowa.
In her journal she recalls a late afternoon more than 60 years ago. She is 10, maybe 12, sitting in the pasture, feeling the sun, like a shawl, on her shoulders.
"Suddenly, the song of the meadowlark filled the air and I remember feeling suspended in the serenity of the moment."
They've been making this pilgrimage every year now, since Dorris can't remember when - 1974 at least.
That's the year she had major surgery, she says.
"He took me out here to get me to smile."
Dorris and Jack feed birds in their shaded backyard. A pair of red-tail hawks have nested there for two years running.
They can hear a feathered chorus without taking a single step. But it's not the same without the meadowlark.
So Monday they turn north, past white farmhouses, weathered barns and windmills. The minivan creeps along, windows down.
The air rushes in. Jack stops and shuts off the motor. They sit. Nothing.
They move on. And again, eyes scanning the countryside.
Finally, a perfect place. They wait.
And a bird call louder than the rest rises above the singing of frogs, the trill of a lone robin.
It'swhatmakesthepreachercome. It'swhatmakesthepreachercome.
"There," says Dorris. "That's it."
The minivan creeps closer to the sound, starting and stopping. Inside, Jack and Dorris Botts whisper like new grandparents holding a sleeping baby.
They never see the bird that brought them out of the city into these wide open spaces. But that's OK.
"The sound of the lark can be heard on the land," declares Jack.
And all is well.
Postscript: Jack still lives in the cedar-sided house. He lost his farm-girl wife in 2017. They both loved songbirds, the 96-year-old said Wednesday, but the meadowlark remained their favorite. He’s not sure when he and Dorris stopped making that annual spring journey to hear its call.
“It just got to become a chore,” he says. “Too much arranging.”
Time hasn’t been a friend to the meadowlark, either. Loss of habitat means far fewer birds -- as many as 40% fewer since the 1960s -- and far fewer chances to hear its sweet call.
I've started this story a dozen different ways.
I’ve started this story a dozen different ways.
With a line from a crabby reader: Maybe you should give up writing in the paper. …
With anecdotes about my journalistic brushes with fame (few) or with danger (far between).
With gratitude for readers who stuck with me (you fabulous few) and regret for my (many) mistakes.
But I never was good at opening lines. Or nut grafs — those succinct sentences that summarize what a story is supposed to be about.
There’s a reason for that. I never really knew what was at the heart of a column until it was finished.
That’s what the writing was for — figuring that out.
Or trying to.
I’m going to miss that, probably more than I know.
I’m leaving the world’s best job at the end of August. It’s a great time to close my notebook. We’re emptying our cubicles as I write, readying ourselves for when the building's new owners take over and bulldoze the newsroom.
I hate moving. And the pandemic made me reconsider life and work and the pace at which I want to carry on with it, arms full of grandbabies, watching a weary world opening up before my eyes.
I’m not entirely sure what I’ll do. I’ll spend a few months figuring it out and dipping into savings, too young for Social Security but old enough for cheap Affordable Care Act insurance. (Thanks, Obama.)
I came to the Lincoln Star in 1994, a 34-year-old mother of three, three credits shy of a journalism degree.
My first story was about the magic of Santa Claus, stripped across the top of the front page.
My mom clipped it out and stuck it in a box.
Eight months later, I landed a spot at the Journal Star after the Star and the Journal — with their two personalities and delivery times — merged. My new editor sent me out to write about theater and restaurants and, after a failed stint as the Beef State’s only vegetarian dining critic, a new-new editor made me the Lincoln Life columnist.
I thought I’d died and gone to newspaper heaven.
This is the spot for a bunch of cliches about work not feeling like work and getting paid to do what I love — true and true — and a recitation of the world-changing events I’ve had a front-row seat for. (Or in the words of much-wiser editors: “for which I’ve had a front-row seat.”)
There were a lot of those.
The Oklahoma City bombing came first and it set the tone for all that would follow. Editors emerging from their morning meeting in the glass-walled conference room and turning on the TV to watch the aftermath unfold.
I watched wide-eyed as assignments were given and reporters went to work.
It wasn’t what I expected, no stopping the presses, no loosening of ties, just people putting out a paper.
Day after day through tragedy and national heartache and car crashes and city budgets and football (always football).
Last week, someone tagged me on Facebook. (I was late to Facebook and once wrote a derisive column about the whole concept of friends-you-didn’t-know. Now I’m old and Facebook knows all my secrets — and what kind of shoes I’m considering buying — so we can’t break up.)
The “friend” who tagged me included a column I’d written about a woman he considered his second mother, back in the days when all the neighborhood moms looked out for all the neighborhood kids.
That mom’s name was Millie Kreuzberg and she’d recently passed away. My 2007 column told the story of Millie’s second-place finish in Lincoln’s adult spelling bee the year before and her desire to take first place in the next contest, all the studying and the memorizing and the pain of finishing second.
The column took me back to Millie’s living room with the 80-year-old grandmother and her rosary and her crochet basket and spelling books.
And it made me wonder what had happened.
Had she won?
Had she taken away the hardbound unabridged dictionary, the prize for first place?
For the next 10 weeks, I’m going to dig out a column from each of the last 25 years. I’ll write a postscript to each one.
I already have an answer to the mystery of Millie’s spelling bee fortunes.
Stick around, I’ll fill you in soon.
Editor's note: This column originally ran on Sept. 2, 1997. Look for the postscript at the end.
Editor's note: This column originally ran on Sept. 2, 1997. Look for the postscript at the end.
Early Sunday, the morning Princess Diana died, two boys piled into a car and rode to Kansas to attend a memorial service and bring home the ashes of their mother, who died Thursday after a one-car accident.
A 2-inch obituary duly noted her death — birthplace, education, residence, survivors, funeral. The death of the Princess of Wales in another one-car accident commanded hours upon hours of TV coverage and a flurry of front page stories. It was, and is, big news, shocking news, tragic news.
It touched millions of people.
We had watched her fairy tale wedding. Rejoiced at the birth of Prince William, heir to the throne, and, two years later, that of an impish Prince Harry. And we had the collective chance once again to briefly believe in happily-ever-after.
Then we watched her marriage falter and fall flat. Watched her grow from shy school teacher to neglected wife to self-assured woman. Now she's gone. Arguably the most famous, most photographed, most beloved woman in Europe — perhaps the world. Without fanfare a half a world away, another woman lost her life.
And now two sets of sons will grow up without a mother's love. One pair will do so before the eyes of the world. They will be embraced in the arms of their countrymen, the support of the monarchy, the care of people everywhere. Thousands of miles away, down my middle-class block, two boys will struggle as well, mostly alone, with what it means to lose a parent. Zac wears a necklace he made for his mom after the phone call brought news of the accident. Dylan comes to play in our back yard and tells my son he will never, ever again step on as much as an ant in case his mother's spirit now lives on in that lowly place.
I put my arms awkwardly around their shoulders and murmur small, inadequate words. Before Sunday, perhaps the only thing these two dark-haired boys had in common with the fair English princes was a parent's divorce and a mother far from home.
Now they share one more thing. A mother who will never again tuck them into bed, call their names, take them to school, scold them, love them with a fierce mother's heart.
"What was your mother's name?" I ask Dylan. "What was my mother's name?" he echoes, his wide face a question mark. "What is your mother's name?"
"Robyn," he whispers.
It's natural that we mourn the death of a public figure. People we know through magazine cover stories and newscast highlights. But in doing so, it is easy to lose perspective. The day word of Bob Devaney's death spread through the newsroom, I was talking with a coworker whose father had passed away early that morning. As he told me about a memory — his newborn baby grasping his father's finger — someone called out the report.
Another front page death to be mourned by thousands. A collective passing, a collective grief. But, in that moment, what was important was the death of an ordinary father. And I can't help but think again now as we all mourn the death of a princess, how many deaths mean just as much in the living rooms and on the personal highlight films of those who have lost so much more than 2 inches in a daily paper could ever possibly show.
Robyn Wilbur died last week. She left behind two beautiful sons. Princess Diana died Sunday. She left behind two beautiful sons. May the memory of their mothers' love live forever.
Postscript: Dylan is 32 now, my favorite waiter at a local Vietnamese restaurant. Zac is 36, father to three daughters. He was only 7 when his mom died, Dylan says, and his parents had divorced a few years earlier. His memories are faded, but he watched a documentary recently on Princess Diana and he thought about her sons and how their stories were similar. "Minus the royalty part."
Editor's note: This column originally ran on Jan. 3, 1998. Look for the postscript at the end.
Editor's note: This column originally ran on Jan. 3, 1998. Look for the postscript at the end.
MIAMI -- Dress rehearsal ended at 7:30 last night.
Nebraska fans here had spent the week primping for the big dance. Dreaming of touchdowns. Hoping for a Michigan meltdown. Then praying for a piece of a national championship.
But most of all, when it came down to the heart and soul of it, they were here for HIM. They were here in the balmy breeze -- in a stadium that moved under the power of their pounding feet -- for more than just another win.
They were here for their coach. You could feel it. As true as the tides and as real as the moon over Miami. It wasn't just a game.
This was history.
And the 15,000 Husker faithful who stood in this stadium on Jan. 2, 1998, were part of it. They were guests at the retirement ball of a man most of them had never met but whose face they knew, whose life they'd held in their hearts like that of a dear, old friend. Their signs proved it: "Can't Beat St. Tom," "Championship Belongs To Osborne," "Thanks Dr. Tom!" "We Want This One For Tom."
They meant it, really.
Sure, like all good football fans, they wanted another mark in the victory column. A perfect season. A sneaking chance at a piece of the title. They got all of that last night. It was a glorious win -- big and bold and beautiful. Tim Jackes of Omaha brought his binoculars to the game, but he didn't use them to bring plays into focus. "My glasses are on Tom as much as anybody," he said at the end of the first half. "It's just a neat deal to be here -- win, lose or draw. National championship? We've been there."
This game is different, said Jackes, who drove his family down from Omaha to see this game. "This is a great one to be at. ... It's the ambiance of the whole thing."
People are here for lots of different reasons, Jackes said, looking around at the happy fans surrounding him in Section 128. And like so many of those fans, Jackes had spent a quarter of a century with Tom Osborne.
"We kind of grew up with Tom," Jackes said, pointing down the row of red to his three grown daughters, his wife, his parents.
In Section 128 -- smack in the middle of the east end zone -- the wall-to-wall Husker fans did their best to make those things happen. They hollered. They chanted. They stood tireless through 60 minutes of fantastic football.
They did Tom proud.
All week long the Tennessee fans outnumbered the Husker faithful. They filled the streets of Miami Beach with their eerie orange and their colorful colloquialisms. And the Nebraska folk shook their hands. Sat beside them in bars to watch the Rose Bowl and struck up conversations in sidewalk cafes.
Friendly were those encounters. It was a Tom kind of thing. That attitude, brought close to the bone after 25 years of listening to this man preach that how one acted was more important than what one accomplished, that winning isn't everything, that life is bigger than a hundred-yard stretch of Astroturf.
"Osborne is what makes everybody proud to be a Nebraskan," said George Hinman, a former Nebraskan living in San Diego. "He represents everything that is good about sports -- he's a remarkable coach and a remarkable human being."
Things will be different in Nebraska today. But last night the dance was familiar. Everyone knew the steps. Dressed in traditional red, they followed their leader out onto the floor.
And they let him lead.
Postscript: The last 24 years haven’t been kind to the storied program. Was that the last dance? The beginning of the Big Red end?
Osborne and his staff and players were special, says Tim Jackes. The man with the binoculars focused on Coach Osborne on Jan. 2, 1998, is still in Omaha. He’s still a Husker fan.
He has photos from that Orange Bowl -- that grand send-off -- in his man cave. A family collage with his parents -- now gone -- his three daughters and his wife, ticket stubs. A young red-headed coach wearing big headphones. Jackes' middle daughter painting a red N on his balding head -- a Husker fan favorite that warm Miami night.
“It’s funny how often we still talk about that game,” he says. ”I wish we could do that over again.”
This column originally ran on Feb. 8, 1999. Look for the postscript at the end.
This column originally ran on Feb. 8, 1999. Look for the postscript at the end.
They auctioned the house on a Saturday. A white bungalow on a "Leave It to Beaver" street, with permanent siding, combination windows and a dining room big enough to host the Last Supper, easy.
I don't know who wanted her to have it more -- my baby sister (the bidder) or me.
Standing on the living room's burnt orange carpet -- the auctioneer promised oak underneath -- I didn't think she had a chance.
The place was as crowded as a blues bar on a Saturday night, and I held back the urge to start tapping the plaster and mumbling about radon and termite damage to clear out the tentative types.
I'd been to plenty of auctions. Been outbid on wobbly-legged, water-stained mahogany end tables and chipped Fiestaware saucers.
But I'd never seen anyone heft high a bid card for a treasure that started at $60,000 and bumped itself up by the better part of my weekly salary every second or so.
The investors -- those handymen with hammers in pockets and cellphones in hand -- dropped out early, and the war wound down to a whitehaired woman in the dining room and the tall blond who shares my blood line.
My sister moved back to Lincoln this fall. We'd spent Sundays since traipsing through places that sang of the Promised Land in want ads and didn't deliver. We wandered, lost, from basements held up by steel beams and a prayer to living rooms the size of tanning booths.
Then she found this. It wasn't perfect. But the back yard had a fence strong enough to hold two dogs, the kitchen had a sunny window, the living room had a fireplace.
For those reasons, my sister liked it.
I had my own reason: The 658 steps from my front door to its front porch.
I have only one sister. We shared a room growing up. We had matching striped PJs and identical blue velvet Christmas dresses.
We played Barbies together and read the same books. We fought over the television's three channels and who would sleep next to the dog. Three years younger, eventually she fell away from my world.
I got married. She moved out. She graduated from college and went to San Diego, 1,600 miles away, to live. I saw her twice a year, if I was lucky.
We talked on the telephone and exchanged Kodak moments in the mail.
When she came home for Christmas, people mixed us up, even though we no longer wore matching dresses.
"You have the same walk," they said. The same voice, the same crazy ways.
One summer about six years ago, she almost came back. She moved to Omaha. That was close enough, she said.
For a time, it was. She bought a house and planted a garden. Then she started to have this longing: To spend time with her parents, to watch her nieces and nephews play basketball, to have lunch with her sister whenever she damn well felt like it. My eyes were closed tight as canning jars when I heard the auctioneer give the final call for bids, and, though I'm not an overly religious woman, I'm pretty sure my hands were folded.
Even so, I figured the whitehaired woman held a coin purse that jingled louder than my sister's.
But she didn't.
Then, after jumping up and down on the burnt orange carpet in a manner much ill-thought of at auctions in general, I left.
Counting the steps back home.
Postscript: My sister Kim didn't stay long at the little house on Smith Street. My sister met a nice guy named Mike later that year and got married and moved to Omaha in 2001. She became a step-mom to Rachel. Baby Sam -- born just before Christmas in 2002 -- just finished his first year of college in California.
Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a …
This column originally ran on May 28, 2000. Look for a postscript at the end.
This column originally ran on May 28, 2000. Look for a postscript at the end.
Cindy Lange-Kubick's "Letter to the Future" will be included with a collection of items placed in the Lincoln Journal Star time capsule.
A public dedication of the time capsule will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at 10th and Q streets. All are welcome.
Friday, May 26, 2000.
It rained early this morning. A thundering rush of water in the midst of one of the worst droughts in a century.
We woke up smiling.
In 50 years it won't matter.
In 50 years, as you read this letter, who knows what conglomeration of calamity and celebration will occupy your thoughts and dreams.
We can't imagine.
We can't even predict tomorrow's weather. And in a world in which we can't wait five minutes for a fax, five seconds for an email, it boggles our teensy Homo sapiens minds to travel 50 years into the future where our high-tech will be your antiques store staple.
Still, visionaries talk of visits to Mars, time travel, the three-minute mile, cloning dinosaurs.
In 50 years my children will be grandparents. My parents will be gone. I will be 89. Wandering the streets with a notebook and a decent lead or two still clanking around my brain, if my genes hold up.
A few days ago I wrote a newspaper column. (It's what I did for a living then.) I penned a wish list for Lincoln.
"Quit whining," someone wrote back.
"Lincoln: Love it or leave it," said another.
You should know this about my hometown: We complained. But we stayed.
People came here for good schools and clean air and nice neighbors. Usually they found all three.
People planted here. Not corn or milo or soybeans. But buttercups and oak trees and roots.
The roots were deep and strong.
In the evenings we walked our dogs and pushed our babes in strollers and sat on front porches.
If we were lucky, the air was cool, the wind blew gently from the north and the sunset looked like heaven might on a Sunday morning in June.
In 2000 Lincoln was a little big city. A small town on the cusp of cosmopolitan. Four public high schools would soon be six. The mayor was married in office. Scaffolding reached for the sky around the state Capitol as workers spent years repairing its limestone face. (Let's hope it held.)
Refugees from Iraq and Bosnia, Russia and Guatemala came here to settle in safety. Today I hope their children's children are here to stay. I hope this mostly white-faced community blossoms in browns and blacks and every shade in between. Hola. Zdravo. Masal khair.
We fought over a beltway around the city. We fought to protect Wilderness Park.
We fought over abortion rights and gay rights and two-way traffic on P Street.
We worried about our kids, whether they were safe in school, on the streets, in front of the television set.
We called the world a global village.
Mothers marched for gun control in Washington.
Our senators voted to trade with China.
George W. Bush and Al Gore ran for president. (Unfortunately, one of them had to win.)
We worried about cancer and AIDS and nuclear war.
We sat in front of computer screens and contracted carpal tunnel syndrome.
We shopped The Gap, Old Navy, Dillards, Target.
We ate at Lazlo's, Misty's, Valentino's, McDonald's -- $2 for a quarter-pounder with cheese -- and ate our french fries supersized. (We hoped to live longer by driving our SUVs to health clubs to ride stationary bicycles.)
We loved our cellphones, our lattes, our MTV. (Actually our kids loved their MTV, we preferred "ER" and "Ally McBeal.")The Embassy Suites Hotel was brand-spanking new. So were the skyboxes, where the well-heeled watched Cornhusker football on Saturdays. (Who were the Cornhuskers, you say? Ask your parents.)
Teenagers cruised O Street on Saturday nights.
A gallon of milk cost $2.56. A gallon of gas, $1.54.
The city ended at 84th Street, and a traffic jam was 20 cars at 48th and O street. (All was not perfect in Lincoln. The city was the Midwestern Mecca of Bad Drivers.)
Babies watched Barney the purple dinosaur on PBS. Toddlers played with Teletubbies. Pre-adolescents traded Pokemon cards. Their parents traded white elephants on eBay.
I suppose all of it is gibberish to you. Nostalgic and sentimental.
In half a century we will be the old fogies, the signposts of the past, you the shakers of the century to come.
And when 50 years have passed, I hope the air is still clean, the schools are still good, your neighbors are still friendly.
I hope plentiful rain waters your buttercups and oak trees.
And that your roots grow deep and strong.
From 2000, Cindy
Postscript: The beltway is happening, "Ally McBeal" was canceled, traffic is one-way on P Street, mothers are still marching for gun control, the state Capitol is standing strong, calamities we did not expect have befallen us, we've checked Mars off the list and the time capsule was dug up three decades early when the Journal Star sold its building. Will it reappear in 2050? Stick around and see.
Cindy Lange-Kubick counts down her final summer at the Journal Star with one column from each of her 25 years on the Lincoln Life beat with a …
