Cindy Lange-Kubick: Eviction — what happens when your home is gone?

The houses on the second floor of the museum.

The black-and-white photographs — families dressed in winter coats, mattresses and dressers at the curb. The bold bar graphs showing 90% of landlords have legal counsel and 10% of tenants do. The sad line graphs showing the difference between income and housing costs over time. The wall of cardboard packing boxes representing each state and the thousands of evictions that happen in each of them, every year.

And the quotes from Desmond’s book, especially this one: “Home is the center of life. It’s where we go to be safe, to be ourselves.”

What happens when our home is gone?

“There are a lot of social problems that can’t be solved if you don’t have housing,” said Cavanaugh. “Once you have been evicted, there are so few options available to you.”

Cavanaugh wants to elevate the conversation about eviction. Get people to think about it as a problem that happens in Nebraska.

And to know there are solutions.

“We need to invest in affordable housing,” he said. “And increase the rights of tenants.”

The exhibit runs through Feb. 27.