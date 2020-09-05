Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'Everytime I do this pitch, people tell me, ‘I had no idea''

Along with the dream team, they will contract with doulas in the Omaha and Lincoln area to serve their families, Boldt said.

And the scholarships are designed to encourage more Black, indigenous and women of color to become certified as doulas, both for pregnancy and labor and for postpartum care as well.

“We believe representation matters,” Boldt said. “And we want our staff to be based on the community that they are representing.”

Boldt comes from a long line of women in health care. Her great-grandmother was a dietitian, her mom an oncology nurse, her two sisters are both maternal health advocates.

“That’s where my passion comes from,” she says. “Not just helping others, but more equity in the maternal health realm and for women to understand the options they have.”

She was a teacher who traveled the world before her heart tugged her in the direction of this new career path, one that dovetails with her former vocation.

“A huge part of this is education. Not just for moms and families, but we try to educate the general public, help them on their journey, too.”

She believes in options.