Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'Everytime I do this pitch, people tell me, ‘I had no idea''

Jillian Boldt sent me photos.
A trio of Black moms sitting in the grass breastfeeding their babies, the state Capitol in the far-off background.
A portrait of an African American family — Dad’s hand resting on his little one’s head while the baby nurses and big brother snuggles close.
There was a photo of Boldt, too, with her Dream Team of breastfeeding and childbirth educators, lactation consultants and postpartum doulas-in-training: Dania DeLone, Auriel Logenstein and Jessica Johnson.
The team that is launching four new maternal wellness programs at the Malone Community Center this month.
“We want to provide safe, inclusive and culturally competent care to moms of color,” Logenstein said. “Whether it’s them being pregnant or postpartum, we want to be able to support them as best we can.”
The women are all passionate about the plan, but it is Boldt’s baby.
Boldt has been at the Malone Center since February 2019 as the Director of Collective Impact.
When we talked a few weeks ago — when the Maternal Wellness Program was still hush-hush — she was in the middle of promoting Black Breastfeeding Week.
Posting pictures on Instagram and Facebook showcasing care packages for breastfeeding moms — gift cards from Target and Walmart, a donation drive courtesy of Paper Kite.
She was excited about the green cleaning kits, donated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. “Buckets, recipe cards on how to make your own safe cleaning supplies in your home.”
She touted the self-care kits for new moms — lip balm, face masks, snacks, candles donated by Wax Buffalo.
Boldt is in charge of the breastfeeding support programs already headquartered at the Malone Center. The Melanin Mommas. Breastfeeding Peer Counseling. Empowering Pregnant and Parenting Teens.
Programs she’d developed when she was hired 18 months ago.
And she revealed a little bit about what was ahead — birthing classes, pregnancy and childbirth doulas and postpartum doulas, a scholarship fund for Black, indigenous and women of color who want to become certified doulas, too.
A $15,000 grant from Spreetail helped launch those programs, and Boldt is writing grant applications and fundraising to secure another $15,000 to fill the yearly budget.
The goal: Keep moms safe. Increase breastfeeding rates among Black and African American families. Provide culturally competent care. Educate the public on the disparities in Black maternal health. Work to reverse disparities and inequities.
Maternal mortality rates that are shameful in a country as rich as the United States and even more so for Black moms.
“Black women are three to four times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death,” Boldt said. “Those disparities are massive, and I believe it’s a crisis in our country that needs to be addressed.”
It is a statistic that spans all education and income levels.
Black women also experience signs of preeclampsia earlier in pregnancy than white women. They are three times more likely to have fibroid tumors than white women, tumors that can cause postpartum hemorrhaging.
Studies show Black women are more likely to encounter barriers to receiving quality care and support for breastfeeding. Starting from the moment their babies are born.
“Black infants are 21% less likely to have ever breastfed than their white counterparts,” Logenstein said. “When that number is so high, you have to question: What is going on there?”
Education and advocacy are part of changing that. Acknowledging underlying bias and racial disparities in health care.
“There are mothers who don’t think they can speak up because the doctors and the nurses don’t necessarily look like them.”
Research shows that a majority — 60% — of Black maternal deaths are preventable.
The new programs are designed to help change these outcomes and to reflect the women they serve.
Along with the dream team, they will contract with doulas in the Omaha and Lincoln area to serve their families, Boldt said.
And the scholarships are designed to encourage more Black, indigenous and women of color to become certified as doulas, both for pregnancy and labor and for postpartum care as well.
“We believe representation matters,” Boldt said. “And we want our staff to be based on the community that they are representing.”
Boldt comes from a long line of women in health care. Her great-grandmother was a dietitian, her mom an oncology nurse, her two sisters are both maternal health advocates.
“That’s where my passion comes from,” she says. “Not just helping others, but more equity in the maternal health realm and for women to understand the options they have.”
She was a teacher who traveled the world before her heart tugged her in the direction of this new career path, one that dovetails with her former vocation.
“A huge part of this is education. Not just for moms and families, but we try to educate the general public, help them on their journey, too.”
She believes in options.
“So many of our moms don’t know they have a choice. It’s about making those informed decisions, having a doula, having a community childbirth educator in your corner.”
She’s been making a lot of noise at the Malone. A white woman surrounded by a team of women of color who shares her drive to make a difference.
She’s always eager to talk about the programs and the successes of the families who participate, Boldt said.
“But I would love for the focus of this article to be about the Black maternal health disparities and inequities in our nation and the programs I’ve created at the Malone to combat them.”
The story isn’t her, she said. It’s what needs to be changed everywhere and the steps to making those changes right here in Lincoln. That's why she keeps talking about those inequities and the tools to fight them.
To Malone staff and board members, to community members and potential funders and health care providers, to allies and advocates and potential allies and advocates.
Anywhere and everywhere she can.
“Every time I do this pitch, people tell me, ‘I had no idea.’”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.