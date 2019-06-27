If you go

When: 3-5 Sunday

Where: Turbine Flats 2124 Y St.

Why: To learn more about Totonga Bomoi and efforts to support artisan and business cooperatives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

How: RSVP to katie@totongabomoi.com

How to help: To purchase handbags, bow ties or head scarves made by Totonga Bomoi members in the Congo visit Ten Thousand Villages, Eighth and P, or Gianna's Java & Gelato at 22nd and O streets.