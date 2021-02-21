Cindy Lange-Kubick: Dr. M. Colleen Jones' life 'full of happy accidents'

* * *

She and Melvin always kept their home open to young people.

They’d “squirrel them away” in the basement so they could study, make sure they had something to eat.

“It was a joy and a highlight for Melvin and I both, mentoring or quasi-parenting young people,” she said. “Finding Black men and women, encouraging them to move forward, helping them stay on the straight-and-narrow both professionally and personally.”

One of them was a young man named Kenny Ford, a foster son they consider their son, now an assistant professor of finance at Wake Forest University.

“Following in Melvin’s footsteps in academia,” Jones says.

For her birthday this year, he gave her a keyboard. She sat posed beside it, hands folded just like they were in a childhood photo with her piano at home. Mae Colleen, the quiet but determined schoolgirl, still there in the face of Doc Jones.

Five years ago she had a kidney transplant after three years of dialysis.

She’s stayed in Lincoln all these years because of the friendships, her students, the Jones Scholars, the arts and music and sports that Lincoln offers.