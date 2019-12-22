Cindy Lange-Kubick: Decades of Christmas mornings — from the pedal car to the Ken doll — preserved in home movies

His son has a portrait of his father hanging in his Lincoln home: A kind-looking older man in an olive green suit, holding a camera in his hands.

Forrest died in 1975, after an attic floor collapsed while he was replacing old wiring. Glendora died three years later.

And in 2010, Jerry Raikes took reels and reels of his father’s home movies to the Nebraska Historical Society, where they gladly accepted them.

“His collection spans so many years, you have a generational thing going on, which is sort of cool,” said Paul Eisloeffel, curator of audio-visual collections and archives at History Nebraska. “And you have the fashions and toys from all these different eras.”

Eisloeffel has been watching and listening to Nebraska stories for more than 30 years. He liked the longevity of Forrest Raikes’ collection, the universal feel of those Christmas mornings.

The history museum took in 23 reels of 16 mm film from the movie-maker’s son. They included family vacations, too, but many of them were dated Dec. 25 — with placards informing viewers of the year.

The curator created a 3-minute, 6-second compilation — starting with a toddler with a giant teddy bear in 1941 and ending with a Ken doll in swimming trunks in 1970.

