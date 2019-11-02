Give me back my daylight.
Give me back my daylight and I’ll give you back that extra hour of sleep Saturday night.
Fair is fair.
That’s always my first reaction when we set our clocks back each autumn — the long cold dark slog of winter made darker by an ill-thought-out decision to rob us of our evening light with a trick of time.
Daylight Saving Time.
And the End of Daylight Saving Time. Fall back! Spring forward! Fall! Spring! Fall! Spring!
That yo-yo of time change each November and March that drives most of us batty.
And while I do hate driving home from work in the winter-dark and I do love the sunset dog walks of summer, I also know it’s not quite natural. (And some research indicates it might not be healthy, either.)
I also know that time is an artificial construct, and so I’m not sure which is the REAL time and what is the made-up time and, of course, whether anyone really knows what time it is. (Shout out to Chicago, the band, not the city on CST.)
Arizona said no to clock-changing decades ago. (Results from an unscientific Facebook poll: They Love It There.)
Hawaii is on standard time, as is Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas have considered bills to do away with Daylight Saving Time. (In 2017, Nebraska State Sen. Lydia Brasch introduced LB309 to exempt us from participating in the annual ritual, but it didn’t make it out of committee.)
Conversely, a number of states — including Oregon and Washington — are toying with the idea of ditching standard time and going with Daylight Saving Time year-round. (Further results from unscientific Facebook poll: Do That. The More Light at Night the Better.)
I’m too sleepy to debate it.
Daylight Saving Time itself nearly didn’t see the light of day. A year after it began in 1918, it proved so unpopular it was repealed by Congress. (It was reinstated year-round by FDR during World War II and then states were left to do as they wished until 1966, when the Uniform Time Act made a seasonal version permanent. (It also granted states the power to opt out.)
Citizens (and industry) have always taken sides in that tumultuous time-twisting history.
The grill and charcoal industry loved the idea of longer and lighter summer evenings. (Bring on the T-bones.)
The transportation lobbyists liked it, too.
Farmers weren’t fans. (Despite the prevailing myth.)
Those who are against keeping the time change going point out that the changing times, and the emergence of data that show the shift has little impact on lowering energy costs but causes a temporary increase in heart attacks, strokes and car accidents, makes for grumpy schoolchildren and tired office workers.
Ellen Miller is a Lincoln pulmonologist, board certified in sleep disorders. Daylight Saving Time — when we spring forward — does disrupt the body’s circadian rhythms, she said. But most people can adjust after a day or two.
“If you think about it, it’s like traveling to the East Cast. You might have a tiny bit of jet lag because your patterns are off.”
On the flip side, a long dark evening might make us tired by suppertime, she said, since sleep-inducing melatonin levels go up when there is less light. (Comment on unscientific Facebook poll: Get rid of Daylight Saving Time, but if it’s dark at 5 p.m., I’m going to put my pajamas on at 5 p.m.)
Miller will have the opportunity to get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night, like the rest of us — except for parents of young children, who will wake their already-weary parents at the usual (now an hour earlier) time.
As for the doctor, she will also adjust to the semi-annual changing of the time.
And she suggests we will, too.
“My opinion is, we’ve had this for 60 or 70 years and the world hasn’t fallen apart, nor has the country. We can probably live with it either way.”