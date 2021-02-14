Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'Dearest Gene and Linda, I hope you have a wonderful, wonderful life'

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

They wanted to have a big party for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gene and Linda Crump got married in New York City on Oct. 10, 1970. A big family wedding, his two brothers, her six siblings, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles and friends.

Their photographer showed up in a taxi after the ceremony was over. He’d been in an accident on the way to the church that totaled his car.

He still had his camera and tried to recreate some of traditional wedding tableaus, but he was so shook up that half of Gene’s head was missing in most of the pictures.

There is one perfect black-and-white photo from the honeymoon that followed.

It’s taken at the Copacabana in Manhattan. Gene in a suit and tie, mustache and sideburns, his arm around his bride. Linda in a simple purple dress, her black hair sleek and close to her head. You can see the ring on her finger. You can see a program on the table, too, with a photo of that night’s star: Joan Rivers.

They’d gone out to dinner at the Hilton, where they were staying, Linda said Friday. Gene disappeared and when he came back the food had arrived at the table.

Take it away, he told the waiter. He paid and they left without eating.