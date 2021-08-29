Cindy Lange-Kubick: Dear Winter of 2019, so nice to know you ..., March 9, 2019

For the thick frosting of snow on my yard and bare tree limbs iced with white and snow sculptures on the bike path. For the absence of mosquitoes. For blizzards that keep me tied to my couch and a book. For the blanket of silence in a white world. For the fox prints on my front porch.

For learning fun new terms like “polar vortex” and surviving 47 below without frostbite.

For, um, for, um, for …

Trust me, it’s not easy.

On Thursday, a few meteorologists — those not yet in the Witness Protection Program — declared the winter of 2019 was the second-snowiest winter since time began. The record was in sight, they declared, all we needed was another 4 inches to make it to No. 1.

The news lit a small fire under downtrodden Midwesterners, as they navigated their ice-encrusted side streets like land-lubbing sailors on a stormy sea.

Why not? We’ve come this far! We can do this, people.

Then, keeping with the spirit of Winter 2019, the weather people began to bicker, with one faction declaring Lincoln had already reached the pinnacle and NO MORE snow was officially needed, thank you very much.