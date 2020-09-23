Cindy Lange-Kubick: COVID-19 'affects virtually nobody'; spread the word

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Good news on the pandemic front.

Incredible news, actually. COVID-19, the virus we’ve been hearing so much about? It affects hardly any of us.

I know this because President Trump said so at an Ohio rally Monday night, as he updated the crowd on the illness that has killed 200,275 Americans who are not us.

Mostly elderly, he said. Elderly with heart problems and maybe other problems.

“That’s it,” he said.

The rest of us, especially the young, we’re A-OK, apparently. Good to go.

“It affects virtually nobody,” he said. “It’s an amazing thing.”

Here's another amazing thing. The same day I heard that good news, I saw a series of posts on Facebook from Lincoln friends mourning a former classmate who died of COVID-19, a father in his 40s.

I also saw that 15,171 people under the age of 54 had died of COVID-19 this year. And another 23,134 people died of COVID-19 who hadn’t yet reached retirement age and another 39,129 people died of COVID-19 who fit right into the demographic box President Trump finds himself in.

Someone should get word to the White House.