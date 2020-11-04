Cindy Lange-Kubick: Counting the vote and darkening my ballot for kindness

But my views on those who darkened the circle next to the Trump name have softened.

A friend said it this way: “The beauty of democracy is we all get to vote. I am disappointed in how we are treating one another because of our right to vote.”

She cast her vote for kindness, she said.

“Some vote for the economy, religious views, gun rights, etc., whatever their main concern is, not the person.”

That helped her take the emotion out of the results. Good people voting for issues that are important to them.

But each side no longer sees the other as good. Why would we?

We see the noise on our cable channel of choice, the filtered view. We hear the jacked-up trucks with their larger-than-life Trump flags. The Grab Him by the Ballot yard signs.

We cringe and we chortle — or we cheer and we jeer — depending on the bent of our partisan hearts.

But I refuse to believe that our fate rests on the outcome.

The glory of our republic and its people cannot be destroyed by a single man, the one with or without a mask.

How many millions of us voted? More than ever before.