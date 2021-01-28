Cindy Lange-Kubick: Citizens' Climate Lobby aims to put politics aside to help save the planet

When Van Ham wrote about the bill they support — the Energy Innovation and Climate Dividend Act — in a Journal Star op-ed in 2019, she began this way:

“A livable world for all of our children and grandchildren is what four Nebraska chapters of Citizens' Climate Lobby advocate for each day.”

She ended it this way: “We strongly encourage Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith to co-sponsor and support these bills. We need their voices at the table to protect the future of all Nebraskans.”

So far, none of Nebraska’s delegation has answered that call.

Still, the CCL members keep trying in a focused, optimistic, relationship-building fashion.

That natural world is important to her, Van Ham told me on that Zoom call.

As a woman of faith, she feels the responsibility of stewardship for it and for the humans who live here, especially those who suffer most from climate change, many of them poor and living with the effects of flood, famine, drought, civil unrest.

The social cost of carbon is so much more than what we pay when we heat our homes or pump gas, said Woerner, the college student.