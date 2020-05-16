You are the owner of this article.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Children of Smithfield, standing for the safety of their parents and all workers
  Updated

Yuli Alarcon saw a friend’s post on Facebook last month, an article about the unfolding COVID-19 crisis at America’s meatpacking plants and the lack of protection for essential workers inside them.

Her parents both work at the Smithfield plant in Crete. Her mom bags pork — ribs and hams and butts.

Her dad works on the fast-moving line, trimming fat.

She grew up in the small Saline County town southwest of Lincoln.

The plant had provided a good living to her parents — her parents liked their jobs — but now a pandemic was sweeping the country, and the plant didn’t appear prepared.

She commented on the post, about a possible positive case that had popped up at the plant and rumors of more.

Others did, too.

“They get a mask daily but other than that the work lines are still the same,” Brenda Lopez Adame wrote on April 17. “They stand shoulder-to-shoulder.”

More friends joined in the online conversation, young women such as Alarcon and Lopez Adame, who also had parents working at Smithfield.

My mom’s job is the same.

It makes me so angry!

They had them wearing hair nets as masks.

The former Crete High classmates started a group chat, determined to do something to protect their parents and other workers.

That was a month ago. Cases were just beginning.

“We talked about how we wanted to make a change,” Alarcon, 23, said Friday. “How we wanted our parents to have better PPE and for the plant to do more than just hand them a mask.”

So they started a Facebook group and called it Children of Smithfield.

They planned a rally for April 30, modeled after similar events popping up at plants in Grand Island and Lexington, where the virus had already established a foothold.

They called the Smithfield workers' union. They contacted television stations.

“It was never meant at any time to protest against the plant,” Alarcon says. “We wanted to show our support for the workers. To get not just our voices heard, but the workers’ voices heard.”

The original group of a dozen grew to more than 40, whose parents or siblings worked at Smithfield.

That first Solidarity Saturday was small, but it grew and more than 150 supporters showed up the next week.

People from Lincoln and neighboring towns, driving past the plant and then lining up on main street, parking their cars and standing outside them — masked and distanced — with signs of support for workers as the morning shift ended and the second shift headed in.

“We wanted the plant workers to know the town and the families were supporting them,” Alarcon said.

And they got the message. The Children of Smithfield honked and waved. Workers honked and waved back, said Lopez Adame.

“We wanted to be a voice for the workers,” said the Lincoln High Spanish teacher, “because a lot of them were afraid.”

The teacher grew up in Crete, like the other founders of the group. Her mom is a longtime worker at Smithfield. Her department is shut down right now, so she’s taking time off to protect her younger children and the grandsons she babysits.

Lopez Adame’s older sister still works at the plant, making sausage. For a while, she couldn’t see her boys because of the rising infections and the risk of catching COVID-19 herself.

When she can, Lopez Adame brings her nephews to the Saturday rallies. The boys and their aunt hold up signs.

Queremos proteccion para nuestra mama y los trabajadores

We want protection for our mom and the workers

Generoso pago de riesgos

Generous pay for workers

Estamos con ustedes

We stand by you

On May 8, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state would not release information related to specific businesses and only do so by industry.

At that time, 243 Smithfield workers living in Lancaster and Saline counties and working at the Smithfield plant in Crete had tested positive for the virus. More than 70 cases had been confirmed among family members.

At least one death has been linked to the plant — a worker's family member.

The Children of Smithfield plan to host solidarity Saturdays through the end of May.

They’re holding weekly Zoom planning meetings and reaching out to form alliances with state senators and advocacy groups.

They plan to meet with Ricketts, said Dulce Castaneda, an original member and legal assistant at a private law firm.

“We’re calling on our representatives to make changes.”

The plant has made progress, she said. Foot pedals to open doors. A large tent for social distancing on breaks. More space between workers. Temperature checks, plastic between work stations and daily disposable masks.

"Smithfield was reactive in its approach."

More safeguards need to follow, she said. Among them: Enforcing safety recommendations of UNMC, OSHA and the CDC. And better financial protection and testing safeguards for workers.

Castaneda’s father has worked at Smithfield for 25 years. His department is shut down and those employees have been scattered to other areas in the plant, she said. Her father is isolating at home now because he was exposed to someone who tested positive.

Her family and others worry that the relocated employees could carry the virus more widely within a plant that employs more than 2,000 workers.

“When my dad returns, he’ll be expected to fill a role he hasn’t been trained to do; we have safety concerns about that as well.”

She reiterated the words of her fellow group members: “This isn’t a protest against Smithfield, it’s a support of workers.”

Smithfield gave her a college scholarship, Lopez Adame said.

Her parents like their jobs, said Alarcon.

“My mom is excited to go to work every day. She likes the people she works with,” she says. “My dad likes his job. He’s thankful for having the job. They both are.”

On the Children of Smithfield Facebook page, they posted a message on Mother's Day.

They sent love to all mothers.

“Especially all our hard-working mothers who work at Smithfield and other meat-packaging facilities. We admire your strength, your work ethic, and your relentless spirit. We know the long, gruesome hours are not easy and, today especially, we want to thank you for all you do to provide for our families.”

Alarcon is a mom now. Her son is 8 months old.

She left him at home when she went to the rally Saturday, a smaller turnout on a day when thunderstorms were predicted.

She wore a mask and held up signs of support for her parents and all the workers:

People over Profits

PPE for All

