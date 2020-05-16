Cindy Lange-Kubick: Children of Smithfield, standing for the safety of their parents and all workers

Yuli Alarcon saw a friend’s post on Facebook last month, an article about the unfolding COVID-19 crisis at America’s meatpacking plants and the lack of protection for essential workers inside them.
Her parents both work at the Smithfield plant in Crete. Her mom bags pork — ribs and hams and butts.
Her dad works on the fast-moving line, trimming fat.
She grew up in the small Saline County town southwest of Lincoln.
The plant had provided a good living to her parents — her parents liked their jobs — but now a pandemic was sweeping the country, and the plant didn’t appear prepared.
She commented on the post, about a possible positive case that had popped up at the plant and rumors of more.
Others did, too.
“They get a mask daily but other than that the work lines are still the same,” Brenda Lopez Adame wrote on April 17. “They stand shoulder-to-shoulder.”
More friends joined in the online conversation, young women such as Alarcon and Lopez Adame, who also had parents working at Smithfield.
My mom’s job is the same.
It makes me so angry!
They had them wearing hair nets as masks.
The former Crete High classmates started a group chat, determined to do something to protect their parents and other workers.
That was a month ago. Cases were just beginning.
“We talked about how we wanted to make a change,” Alarcon, 23, said Friday. “How we wanted our parents to have better PPE and for the plant to do more than just hand them a mask.”
So they started a Facebook group and called it Children of Smithfield.
They planned a rally for April 30, modeled after similar events popping up at plants in Grand Island and Lexington, where the virus had already established a foothold.
They called the Smithfield workers' union. They contacted television stations.
“It was never meant at any time to protest against the plant,” Alarcon says. “We wanted to show our support for the workers. To get not just our voices heard, but the workers’ voices heard.”
The original group of a dozen grew to more than 40, whose parents or siblings worked at Smithfield.
That first Solidarity Saturday was small, but it grew and more than 150 supporters showed up the next week.
People from Lincoln and neighboring towns, driving past the plant and then lining up on main street, parking their cars and standing outside them — masked and distanced — with signs of support for workers as the morning shift ended and the second shift headed in.
“We wanted the plant workers to know the town and the families were supporting them,” Alarcon said.
And they got the message. The Children of Smithfield honked and waved. Workers honked and waved back, said Lopez Adame.
“We wanted to be a voice for the workers,” said the Lincoln High Spanish teacher, “because a lot of them were afraid.”
The teacher grew up in Crete, like the other founders of the group. Her mom is a longtime worker at Smithfield. Her department is shut down right now, so she’s taking time off to protect her younger children and the grandsons she babysits.
Lopez Adame’s older sister still works at the plant, making sausage. For a while, she couldn’t see her boys because of the rising infections and the risk of catching COVID-19 herself.
When she can, Lopez Adame brings her nephews to the Saturday rallies. The boys and their aunt hold up signs.
Queremos proteccion para nuestra mama y los trabajadores
We want protection for our mom and the workers
Generoso pago de riesgos
Generous pay for workers
Estamos con ustedes
We stand by you
On May 8, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state would not release information related to specific businesses and only do so by industry.
At that time, 243 Smithfield workers living in Lancaster and Saline counties and working at the Smithfield plant in Crete had tested positive for the virus. More than 70 cases had been confirmed among family members.
At least one death has been linked to the plant — a worker's family member.
The Children of Smithfield plan to host solidarity Saturdays through the end of May.
They’re holding weekly Zoom planning meetings and reaching out to form alliances with state senators and advocacy groups.
They plan to meet with Ricketts, said Dulce Castaneda, an original member and legal assistant at a private law firm.
“We’re calling on our representatives to make changes.”
The plant has made progress, she said. Foot pedals to open doors. A large tent for social distancing on breaks. More space between workers. Temperature checks, plastic between work stations and daily disposable masks.
"Smithfield was reactive in its approach."
More safeguards need to follow, she said. Among them: Enforcing safety recommendations of UNMC, OSHA and the CDC. And better financial protection and testing safeguards for workers.
Castaneda’s father has worked at Smithfield for 25 years. His department is shut down and those employees have been scattered to other areas in the plant, she said. Her father is isolating at home now because he was exposed to someone who tested positive.
Majority of COVID-19 cases found disproportionately in Lancaster County's Asian, Hispanic communities
Her family and others worry that the relocated employees could carry the virus more widely within a plant that employs more than 2,000 workers.
“When my dad returns, he’ll be expected to fill a role he hasn’t been trained to do; we have safety concerns about that as well.”
She reiterated the words of her fellow group members: “This isn’t a protest against Smithfield, it’s a support of workers.”
Smithfield gave her a college scholarship, Lopez Adame said.
Her parents like their jobs, said Alarcon.
“My mom is excited to go to work every day. She likes the people she works with,” she says. “My dad likes his job. He’s thankful for having the job. They both are.”
On the Children of Smithfield Facebook page, they posted a message on Mother's Day.
They sent love to all mothers.
“Especially all our hard-working mothers who work at Smithfield and other meat-packaging facilities. We admire your strength, your work ethic, and your relentless spirit. We know the long, gruesome hours are not easy and, today especially, we want to thank you for all you do to provide for our families.”
Alarcon is a mom now. Her son is 8 months old.
She left him at home when she went to the rally Saturday, a smaller turnout on a day when thunderstorms were predicted.
She wore a mask and held up signs of support for her parents and all the workers:
People over Profits
PPE for All
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Here's the unlikely story of how a punk rock star wrote a song about the editor of the Journal Star.
We're putting together a list of businesses that are reopening in the Lincoln area. Let us know your plans by emailing calendars@journalstar.com.
A Lincoln woman exhibited many of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 but tested negative -- doctors say she's not the only one.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Majority of COVID-19 cases found disproportionately in Lancaster County's Asian, Hispanic communities
Romeo Guerra sensed this national trend would prove out in the Lincoln area before the data arrived, he said.
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
City Hall: Police bust wild parties, but no tickets written for violating Lincoln's directed health measure
Lincoln police didn't write any tickets for a violation of Lancaster County's directed health measure, according to city officials.
Lincoln needs to outlaw price-gouging during emergencies such as this pandemic, City Councilman James Michael Bowers said Monday.
Regulars return to restaurants, salon owner tries to keep up with flood of customers as Lincoln reopens
For Marci Davison of Carmela's, and other Lincoln business owners, reopening after a trying six weeks marked a milestone of sorts.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska reached the century mark on Monday, with deaths reported in hard-hit Douglas, Hall and Dawson counties.
Lincoln city officials reported 40 more COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county total to 647.
Gov. Pete Ricketts called the suggestion "ludicrous."
Cindy Lange-Kubick: 'We’re really uncomfortable opening to the public until cases locally start to drop'
This columnist isn't ready to dine out yet, and some local venues aren't ready to have customers in the door yet, either. Find out who's in and who is waiting for COVID-19 cases to dwindle.
Medical professionals acknowledge the pressure from both sides about reopening, and the effects of economic turmoil. But health effects of the disease and deaths are equally important, they say.
Catholic churches will not be holding Mass on Sunday and most of the city’s Protestant churches will not be reopening, even though they are allowed to do so under statewide rules.
While facing technological, social and financial challenges, the percentage of students who did at least some coursework ranged from 44% at North Star to 90% at Southwest, and most schools had less than 60% of students engaging, according to rough estimates.
The city begins its new directed health measure on Monday. It runs through June 30.
The county's report comes on the heels of a round of testing for all workers at Tyson’s Dakota City plant. The county's total is now the highest in the state.
On Thursday, during both National Nurses Week and National Hospitals Week, the selfie walls were installed at both Bryan East and Bryan West Campus hospitals.
Lincoln and Lancaster County will implement eased restrictions beginning Monday, after Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her health director relu…
At least one Nebraska health department says it will no longer report COVID-19 case numbers linked to specific meatpacking plants after Gov. Pete Ricketts raised health privacy concerns.
A Lincoln family recreates a "Wishtree" in their front yard as a way to share hopes during the pandemic.
Officers broke up recent beach parties with more than 100 people.
Gov. Ricketts said he has tried to balance restrictions with a regional loosening of mandates that preserves citizen willingness and responsibility, an approach sometimes described as "the hammer and the dance."
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County has led a national coronavirus case tracking system to label the area as a pote…
Months of planning and entire careers in public health have prepared the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for what one employee called "the most defining moment of most of our lives."
As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, questions continue to trickle into the Journal Star newsroom asking if the Lincoln-Lancaster County …
B&R is seeing higher costs for many pork and beef products and supply is limited, the stores' marketing director said.
Cain revealed on a video posted to Huskers.com that some of her immediate family members have recovered after bouts with coronavirus.
Viengxay Khuninh, a worker at a Tyson plant in Dakota City, developed a cough, then a fever, last month. Less than a week later, he was dead.
Air National Guard member spends several weeks working in New York City hospital, goes home with COVID-19.
“The stories that came from those families, you could hear the common themes — I’m frightened, my hours were reduced, I’ve never been in this situation before,” said Foundation for LPS President Wendy Van DeLaCastro.
So why did one customer come to Gateway Friday? "Sick of sitting at home. Wanted to get a new pair of kicks. My wife’s at work. I’ve got nothing to do.”
At least 48 of those who have died in Nebraska thus far because of the coronavirus were residents of long-term care facilities.
The 669 workers with the virus represent over 15% of the Dakota City plant's workforce.
Arnold Zimmerman's family had his obituary written.
The project, which aims to have Nebraskans copy all 1,189 Bible chapters to be assembled into a book, began this week.
The cars came in bunches, mini-parades of the people in Jerome Blowers' life: the teachers and students, the neighbors and longtime friends ho…
Administrators with St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart recognized workers with yard signs at the homes of more than 1,500 in Lincoln and beyond.
The looser restrictions will include the reopening of barbershops and salons -- provided staff and patrons use masks -- and allowing restaurants to serve dine-in customers at 50% of capacity.
Antonio Vargas, 72, who lives in Long Island, New York, had been in a hospital there in intensive care and on a ventilator for the past month.
Looking for a creative way to fill their time, Lincoln brothers Laz and Daniel Hundley decided to put some of their family's completed puzzles…
Smithfield Foods has reversed course and will not close down its pork-processing plant in Crete because of an outbreak of COVID-19 there.
She wants people to realize how serious the disease is: "I don't want anyone to go through what my family did or experience the heartache that other families have."
By the close of business Tuesday, Nebraska is scheduled to have in hand an additional 30,000 coronavirus test kits and four machines capable o…
Nader Farahbod, the owner of Billy's Restaurant, says he's happy to have Omaha lead the way forward. "We can see how the curve works, but eventually we all have to come out of this," Farahbod said.
Have you been out cruising on O Street on Friday and Saturday nights?
Promoting extra space between parishioners in church pews and holding more Sunday Masses could keep large crowds from becoming a public health…
The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.
At least three teens were ticketed at Wagon Train Lake.
The Lancaster County Agricultural Society voted this week to focus efforts on the 800 youth exhibitors who annually bring 5,000 entries to the fair.
It's unclear when restaurant and other restrictions will be lifted in Lancaster County. The current directed health measure covering the Lincoln area runs through May 6.
In the latest state figures, Hall, Dawson and Dakota counties -- all home to packing plants -- accounted for half of the state's 2,124 confirmed coronavirus cases.
What she called a party was more of a parade Thursday, as Imogene Hostetler was wheeled from the sixth floor of CHI St. Elizabeth to the front…
"They’re all at risk of you not seeing them when you come in for shift change the next day, because they could have died.”
Lincoln's traffic decreases have grown steadily larger since mid-March, but this week's drop is the most significant.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday the state stands prepared to launch accelerated testing with the purchase of 540,000 tests.
Bryan Health said Wednesday that it has started treating COVID-19 patients with blood plasma from people who have recovered from the disease.
Nebraska has gotten two years' worth of unemployment filings in four weeks, which means many people are waiting a month or more for benefits.
While protecting the hospital system, the governor said, he recognizes that elective surgery is "an important source of revenue for hospitals (to) be able to stay in business."
"I've talked to my colleagues, and we agree that if we're looking at two patients and their families, we don't want to have to make a decision as to who gets the ventilator," said UNMC Dr. Keely Buesing.
Parents learning to juggle working from home, child-rearing, finances and teacher duties.
For two weeks, Lincoln Public Schools teachers have been delivering lessons remotely using Google Classroom, Zoom, email, the district’s online grading system, public access and local cable TV and a host of education apps.
Many rural hospitals have seen a low number of cases, but they still have faced a significant threat from the virus.
Fans weren't the only ones missing out on an annual rite of passage because of the coronavirus pandemic. The game's cancellation marked arguably the biggest hit yet for local businesses.
It was the largest monthly increase in Nebraska's unemployment rate in records that date back to 1976 and also the highest unemployment rate in the state since 2011.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.