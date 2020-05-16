Cindy Lange-Kubick: Children of Smithfield, standing for the safety of their parents and all workers

People from Lincoln and neighboring towns, driving past the plant and then lining up on main street, parking their cars and standing outside them — masked and distanced — with signs of support for workers as the morning shift ended and the second shift headed in.

“We wanted the plant workers to know the town and the families were supporting them,” Alarcon said.

And they got the message. The Children of Smithfield honked and waved. Workers honked and waved back, said Lopez Adame.

“We wanted to be a voice for the workers,” said the Lincoln High Spanish teacher, “because a lot of them were afraid.”

The teacher grew up in Crete, like the other founders of the group. Her mom is a longtime worker at Smithfield. Her department is shut down right now, so she’s taking time off to protect her younger children and the grandsons she babysits.

Lopez Adame’s older sister still works at the plant, making sausage. For a while, she couldn’t see her boys because of the rising infections and the risk of catching COVID-19 herself.

When she can, Lopez Adame brings her nephews to the Saturday rallies. The boys and their aunt hold up signs.