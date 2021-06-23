Cindy Lange-Kubick: Celebrating Civic Saturday with a book to bring us all to the table

It’s affordable.

Throw down a $10 bill, he says. Take it home.

I have a copy in my home, and I can verify Smith’s accounting. It’s the kind of book you want to underline, a book you can see yourself in, no matter your politics.

It’s a hopeful book, too, for those of us who have despaired at the state of discourse, ranted at those we see as the other or tuned out politics altogether.

A book that helps us see our place in the messiness of the American experiment.

“It brings it down to people,” Smith says. “This is what you can do. Red or blue, just get out, show up.”

Smith calls himself a civic nerd, long interested in the intersection of history and society. And he calls the book a nudge and a guide to help readers find their place at the table of democracy.

Smith’s day job is to share the stories of civic-minded citizens across the state. To promote participation in democracy. To pay attention when it’s threatened.

He has a Google alert on his phone for that word, a constant ping of doom in the form of headlines. Is Democracy Dying? Democracy backsliding! Assault on Democracy.