 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Celebrating Civic Saturday with a book to bring us all to the table
0 Comments
editor's pick

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Celebrating Civic Saturday with a book to bring us all to the table

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Steve Smith

During the pandemic, Steve Smith of Lincoln holed up in his home office with his cat Franklin on his lap and, with the help of a few fellow writers, wrote "Reclaiming WE," a book designed to engage Americans in democracy.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Steve Smith sat down to write in his upstairs office — the dormer he dubbed his Civic Loft — in early December.

By the end of January -- in the midst of an isolating pandemic -- he had 21,000 words.

Enough to fill a small book. (Longer than a New Yorker article, Smith says. Short enough to read in one sitting.)

A book called “Reclaiming WE -- Twenty Everyday Acts to Strengthen the Common Good and Defend Democracy.”

'A living memory' -- Neighbors saving the plants of Lincoln's Wayne Manor

It’s a book that reads like a primer on the republic and what it stands for and the importance of our role -- like our forefathers’ and mothers’ -- in keeping it strong.

“It’s written in simple language,” says Smith, director of communications for Civic Nebraska. “Accessible, usable, pass-alongable, if that’s a word.”

It’s affordable.

Throw down a $10 bill, he says. Take it home.

I have a copy in my home, and I can verify Smith’s accounting. It’s the kind of book you want to underline, a book you can see yourself in, no matter your politics.

It’s a hopeful book, too, for those of us who have despaired at the state of discourse, ranted at those we see as the other or tuned out politics altogether.

A book that helps us see our place in the messiness of the American experiment.

The Apple Corps Club, a throwback on Lincoln's East Campus, thrives in a new century

“It brings it down to people,” Smith says. “This is what you can do. Red or blue, just get out, show up.”

Smith calls himself a civic nerd, long interested in the intersection of history and society. And he calls the book a nudge and a guide to help readers find their place at the table of democracy.

Smith’s day job is to share the stories of civic-minded citizens across the state. To promote participation in democracy. To pay attention when it’s threatened.

He has a Google alert on his phone for that word, a constant ping of doom in the form of headlines. Is Democracy Dying? Democracy backsliding! Assault on Democracy. 

“A lot of stories about hand-wringing," Smith says, "but not a lot of stories about solutions.”

And the nonprofit -- started by state Sen. Adam Morfeld in his college days -- is about seeking solutions.

“What Civic Nebraska talks about is the kind of thing the average person can do … the kind of power we try to create in people is civic power.”

Heirs to painting by famous artist Thomas Hart Benton uncover a two-for-one surprise

In March 2020, Smith was set to fly to Seattle, one of 11 fellows from across the country chosen to be a part of Citizen University, co-founded by Eric Liu -- author and former Clinton White House speech writer -- as a way to promote civic discourse and help people see their own role in keeping democracy strong.

COVID-19 canceled the trip, but later in the year, the fellows gathered virtually, learning how to host gatherings called Civic Saturdays.

Smith describes those events as a “civic analogue to a faith gathering.” During the pandemic year, Civic Nebraska held four such virtual gatherings.

Each month, Smith gave the civic sermon, a 10- to 15-minute speech on the day’s theme. The meaning of patriotism. The power of facts and faith in democracy. The importance of talking to each other -- and listening to each other.

On April 29, 2021, friends, supporters, and staff members of Civic Nebraska gathered virtually for Strengthening Democracy Awards. Relive this inspiring event, which included recognition of 10 amazing Nebraskans who fortify our civic life, and a keynote speech from acclaimed author and civic catalyst Eric Liu.

Last October’s Civic Saturday took place two weeks before the presidential election. People were nervous on both sides of the political divide, and Smith thought about what might happen in America the day after election day. How do we talk to each other no matter who wins?

He started a list. Larger themes of community. Of learning. Empowerment. Optimism.

The role of reading. Connecting. The power of small acts.

“I just started filling a notebook up with the basic building blocks and stopped with 20.”

On paper, Smith is credited as the book’s editor.

He wrote the majority of the book’s 20 chapters in his spare time and leaned on the expertise of a panel of writers from across the state to fill in the rest.

Cindy Lange-Kubick: Josh is the man in charge of PooPatrol and his own destiny

The book makes the case for the importance of argument. (There’s a chapter called “Argue Like an American,” written by Westin Miller, Civic Nebraska’s director of public policy).

The book helps us understand how our actions are political whether we realize it or not -- where we shop, what we buy, where we volunteer.

It includes questions designed to engage us. Who are the local difference-makers that you know? What is unique about your community that makes it stand out? What’s more important, being an individual or part of a community?

It includes resources -- texts, speeches, documents, books.

“Reclaiming WE” doesn’t thump the civic bible.

It’s not preachy.

It’s not, “Hey, you, sit up straight. Defend your democracy,” Smith says. “It’s ‘Hey, you’re doing this already. We have this in our DNA.’”

There’s another Civic Saturday this week.

The first in-person event since the pandemic.

There will be music by Jack Rodenburg and poetry reading from Jewel Rodgers (daughter of Johnny), and there will be Smith speaking on the theme of the day, one that will center on the power of reading.

Then those gathered at Francie & Finch Bookshop will break into small groups to talk some more.

There will be copies of “Reclaiming WE” for sale.

It promises to be a joyous event, said bookshop owner Leslie Huerta.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire closes major Arizona interstate highway

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News