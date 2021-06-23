Cindy Lange-Kubick: Celebrating Civic Saturday with a book to bring us all to the table

Steve Smith sat down to write in his upstairs office — the dormer he dubbed his Civic Loft — in early December.
By the end of January -- in the midst of an isolating pandemic -- he had 21,000 words.
Enough to fill a small book. (Longer than a New Yorker article, Smith says. Short enough to read in one sitting.)
A book called “Reclaiming WE -- Twenty Everyday Acts to Strengthen the Common Good and Defend Democracy.”
It’s a book that reads like a primer on the republic and what it stands for and the importance of our role -- like our forefathers’ and mothers’ -- in keeping it strong.
“It’s written in simple language,” says Smith, director of communications for Civic Nebraska. “Accessible, usable, pass-alongable, if that’s a word.”
It’s affordable.
Throw down a $10 bill, he says. Take it home.
I have a copy in my home, and I can verify Smith’s accounting. It’s the kind of book you want to underline, a book you can see yourself in, no matter your politics.
It’s a hopeful book, too, for those of us who have despaired at the state of discourse, ranted at those we see as the other or tuned out politics altogether.
A book that helps us see our place in the messiness of the American experiment.
“It brings it down to people,” Smith says. “This is what you can do. Red or blue, just get out, show up.”
Smith calls himself a civic nerd, long interested in the intersection of history and society. And he calls the book a nudge and a guide to help readers find their place at the table of democracy.
Smith’s day job is to share the stories of civic-minded citizens across the state. To promote participation in democracy. To pay attention when it’s threatened.
He has a Google alert on his phone for that word, a constant ping of doom in the form of headlines. Is Democracy Dying? Democracy backsliding! Assault on Democracy.
“A lot of stories about hand-wringing," Smith says, "but not a lot of stories about solutions.”
And the nonprofit -- started by state Sen. Adam Morfeld in his college days -- is about seeking solutions.
“What Civic Nebraska talks about is the kind of thing the average person can do … the kind of power we try to create in people is civic power.”
In March 2020, Smith was set to fly to Seattle, one of 11 fellows from across the country chosen to be a part of Citizen University, co-founded by Eric Liu -- author and former Clinton White House speech writer -- as a way to promote civic discourse and help people see their own role in keeping democracy strong.
COVID-19 canceled the trip, but later in the year, the fellows gathered virtually, learning how to host gatherings called Civic Saturdays.
Smith describes those events as a “civic analogue to a faith gathering.” During the pandemic year, Civic Nebraska held four such virtual gatherings.
Each month, Smith gave the civic sermon, a 10- to 15-minute speech on the day’s theme. The meaning of patriotism. The power of facts and faith in democracy. The importance of talking to each other -- and listening to each other.
Last October’s Civic Saturday took place two weeks before the presidential election. People were nervous on both sides of the political divide, and Smith thought about what might happen in America the day after election day. How do we talk to each other no matter who wins?
He started a list. Larger themes of community. Of learning. Empowerment. Optimism.
The role of reading. Connecting. The power of small acts.
“I just started filling a notebook up with the basic building blocks and stopped with 20.”
On paper, Smith is credited as the book’s editor.
He wrote the majority of the book’s 20 chapters in his spare time and leaned on the expertise of a panel of writers from across the state to fill in the rest.
The book makes the case for the importance of argument. (There’s a chapter called “Argue Like an American,” written by Westin Miller, Civic Nebraska’s director of public policy).
The book helps us understand how our actions are political whether we realize it or not -- where we shop, what we buy, where we volunteer.
It includes questions designed to engage us. Who are the local difference-makers that you know? What is unique about your community that makes it stand out? What’s more important, being an individual or part of a community?
It includes resources -- texts, speeches, documents, books.
“Reclaiming WE” doesn’t thump the civic bible.
It’s not preachy.
It’s not, “Hey, you, sit up straight. Defend your democracy,” Smith says. “It’s ‘Hey, you’re doing this already. We have this in our DNA.’”
There’s another Civic Saturday this week.
The first in-person event since the pandemic.
There will be music by Jack Rodenburg and poetry reading from Jewel Rodgers (daughter of Johnny), and there will be Smith speaking on the theme of the day, one that will center on the power of reading.
Then those gathered at Francie & Finch Bookshop will break into small groups to talk some more.
There will be copies of “Reclaiming WE” for sale.
It promises to be a joyous event, said bookshop owner Leslie Huerta.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning.”
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK