Cindy Lange-Kubick: Celebrating Black history with a coloring book — and the little known story of Andrew Foster

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And a little-known Black man named Andrew Foster.

Mack, the artist who drew him and researched his life, works part time for Gaspard at Juju’s — and full time as a baker for the Coffee House downtown. He grew up in Lincoln and graduated from UNL in 2013. He had a minor in art and ethnic studies, but he’s a self-taught artist for the most part.

He’s also deaf.

During the Black Lives Matters protests last summer, the 31-year-old designed a T-shirt using American Sign Language to spell out those three words. The shirts raised $6,000 for the Black Leaders Movement.

He’s passionate about raising awareness of the contributions from the Black deaf community and their erasure from the historical record as activists.

So when Gaspard told him about the project and asked if he’d like to participate, he knew he wanted to shine a light on one of those difference-makers.

He started to dig. He found out that Foster had moved to Detroit to attend the Michigan School for the Deaf, took night classes to earn a diploma from the Detroit Institute of Commerce, worked and graduated from high school at 26, graduated from Gallaudet and later earned two master’s degrees, one in education and one in Christian Mission.