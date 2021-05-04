Cindy Lange-Kubick: Catching up with corgis with law degrees, shots in arms, boring photos and other Lincoln stories

I wrote about the 46-year-old stranger who happened to be driving to work and gave the injured man CPR and tended to him in the hospital and then at Madonna.

I’m happy to report that after three months in rehab for his spinal injury, Bothwell is home and walking.

He’s golfing, going to outpatient therapy twice a week and finding joy in his new normal and his friendship with Granquist.

They talk every day, see each other three times a week.

He is forever grateful and humbled by all the support from friends, family and strangers and Madonna’s therapist, Bothwell said.

And from Granquist.

“From the depths of tragedy, we have forged an unbreakable bond.”

Mangle memories: Last week’s column on Pat Coldiron’s quest for a new mangle to press the sheets at her Seward bed and breakfast piqued the interest of readers who either: 1. Wanted to say they remembered mangles; 2: Wanted to fix her old mangles; 3: Wanted to share ads of mangles for sale; and 4: Wanted to share a mangle story.