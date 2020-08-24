Cindy Lange-Kubick: Catching up in a changing world

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has messed with my sense of time.

It slowed down.

And then it sped up and, after five months, it's hard to remember what exactly it felt like to squeeze into the Bourbon Theatre for a Tanya Tucker concert, besides claustrophobic and a lot of fun.

But there was Life Before and there will be Life After and there is this time that we are all muddling through as best we can, sometimes finding joy in unexpected ways.

Which is a long way of saying I forgot to write my semi-annual catch-up column and I have a whole year of columns with footnotes that need to be added.

Here are a few:

The best part of writing about Mary Lou Meier — Lincoln’s Monarch Midwife — was learning how to spot (literally) the difference between a male and female butterfly, so I can use the correct pronoun when they visit my zinnias. (In case you missed it: look for the two black spots on a male monarch’s bottom wings.)