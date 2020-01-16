Cindy Lange-Kubick: Brodey Weber, Beyonce's future husband and tireless doer of good

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Brodey Weber was small, his grandparents visited Mount Rushmore and brought home a set of presidential flashcards for his brother.

But big brother wasn’t interested, so he handed them over.

And Brodey was fascinated.

“I’d go through them and by the time I was in second grade, I could recite them in order. That’s what started all this.”

He memorized the names — from Washington to George W. Bush — and he noticed the faces, too, all these white guys.

He asked his parents: Have we not had a woman president yet? (When the answer was no, he took Hillary Clinton out of his set of first lady cards and moved her over.)

In first grade, he wrote in his favored candidate in the district-wide Student Vote. (He remembers he misspelled Hillary — single L — and also this: “All these people coming together to make a decision, it was like the beauty of democracy.”)

A few years later, his parents let him stay up past his bedtime on election night.

He was hooked.