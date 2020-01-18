Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bringing light to Lincoln and a history lesson in song

The voices of slaves, denied their freedom and their families and often their language, he wrote.

“The melodies they sang in the cotton fields, in their homes and at camp meetings, became the American slaves’ musical expression.”

It will be powerful.

“There’s so much we can learn about how those songs came to be and the people who sang them,” said Tom Trenney, First-Plymouth’s music director and Abendmusik’s artistic director. “The music is going to lift up some of that message of light.”

Light and unity, the theme for the Abendmusik season.

He brought up the words of MLK. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.

“We’re going to sing into that idea.”

I called the church Thursday to talk to Trenney, after I heard about the concert.

I’d been thinking about the South Street Temple and the hate dumped on its doorstep in the form of spray-painted swastikas. The power of one sick person to frighten and infuriate and cause pain.

And about the idea of music as a way to bring people together.