Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bridging the realities that divide us, signs of our times

When morning broke after the first night of protests in Lincoln following the death of George Floyd, I drove downtown.
One sight took my breath away.
The words spray-painted across concrete planters and store windows along O Street: F*** LPD. F*** the cops.
I wanted to believe (and I do believe) those hateful words didn’t represent the majority of those marching in the streets for justice.
And I want to believe (and I do believe) the words on the back window of a pickup — F*** the N****** — on 48th Street last weekend don’t represent the majority of the community I grew up in.
But here we are. Here I sit. Praying for reconciliation from my privileged perch in the world, a world I don’t have to navigate judged by the color of my skin. A world I don’t have to navigate via calls on the police scanner, speeding toward robberies and domestic disputes and the scenes of homicides.
Mario Herrera left this world Monday. A longtime Lincoln Police Department investigator, shot helping serve a warrant.
A good cop. A good man. A devoted public servant who investigated robberies and assaults and homicides and missing persons. A father and husband, a mentor, a coach, a faithful Catholic, gone.
There was a hush inside St. Teresa’s Catholic Church on Monday night, the altar glowing with hundreds of votives, Herrera’s badge number lit up by tiny flames. 1205. Masked visitors in silent prayer.
Outside, a lantern illuminated a small sign: We Support and Pray For Our Police.
The streets of Lincoln are filled with signs.
God is with us.
You are loved.
Black Lives Matter.
Love your neighbor.
A better world is possible.
I’m buoyed by the messages seeking solidarity in these tumultuous days.
And I’m afraid of what we’ve become. Worried that the signs are like life jackets tossed into a sea so deep and wide that good people are drowning in the waves.
How do we bridge the disparate realities that divide us?
How do we call for peace?
How do we ensure justice?
On Facebook, a friend was labeled a fascist for speaking out in support of Herrera in the wake of the shooting.
Last week, Black Lives Matter signs were plucked from yards across the city by members of a UNL fraternity and stashed in a dumpster as part of freshman initiation.
I saw a Venn diagram recently. Three circles: People who believe black lives matter. People who support good police officers. People upset by police brutality. And in the overlapping middle, people who believe all three.
There must be a way for more of us to get there, because the alternative is chaos and hate and more intolerance from inside our political and philosophical bubbles.
We have to listen to get there. Really see each other.
Lincoln has shown up this long sad week to put its arms around a family — and a police family — in mourning.
“We are surrounded by our family and friends, comforted by our faith and embraced by the entire Lincoln community,” Herrera’s family wrote in a public statement.
They wrote about those who prayed and who lined up to give blood. “We knew right then that Mario’s reach was far greater than we had ever imagined.”
We can’t imagine their grief, but we can honor it by reaching out, bridging what divides us.
By letting our Black Lives Matter signs be illuminated by our blue porch lights. By letting our We Pray for and Support our Police signs be backed up by our words and actions to fight racism.
100 days of art: 'The Earth was falling apart from COVID … it was the perfect opportunity to try it.'
When white supremacists took to the streets in Charleston two years ago, a friend posted a message on social media. Deidra Riggs is an author and a mother, a justice-seeker married to a pastor. She is Black.
She wrote about racism and the need to stand up to it, to own it and resist it. She wrote about those torch-bearing protesters with hatred in their eyes. Young men who weren’t born with that hate.
She wrote this: Fear and hate are like quicksand. Walk around.
It stuck with me — Fear and hate are like quicksand — like something that should be on a sign planted in all of our hearts.
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera vigil, 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Mario Herrera procession 9.7
Watch Now: Procession reaches downtown Lincoln
Watch Now: Procession at 10th and K beside the County-City Building
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK
