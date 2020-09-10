Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bridging the realities that divide us, signs of our times

I saw a Venn diagram recently. Three circles: People who believe black lives matter. People who support good police officers. People upset by police brutality. And in the overlapping middle, people who believe all three.

There must be a way for more of us to get there, because the alternative is chaos and hate and more intolerance from inside our political and philosophical bubbles.

We have to listen to get there. Really see each other.

Lincoln has shown up this long sad week to put its arms around a family — and a police family — in mourning.

“We are surrounded by our family and friends, comforted by our faith and embraced by the entire Lincoln community,” Herrera’s family wrote in a public statement.

They wrote about those who prayed and who lined up to give blood. “We knew right then that Mario’s reach was far greater than we had ever imagined.”

We can’t imagine their grief, but we can honor it by reaching out, bridging what divides us.

By letting our Black Lives Matter signs be illuminated by our blue porch lights. By letting our We Pray for and Support our Police signs be backed up by our words and actions to fight racism.