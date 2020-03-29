Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bouquets of encouragement in an unprecedented time

Not anymore. They call, and staff meet them at the front door. Same routine at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

“Some businesses are meeting us in the parking lot,” Simpson said. “We are practicing safety at every turn.”

When they deliver to homes, they call.

“People are saying leave it by the door, leave it on the porch. We have had no problem with it.”

And so far, getting enough flowers isn’t a problem. There are no flowers coming from Canada right now, or from California, but many of their blooms come from South America, and that door is still open.

Across town, Oak Creek Plants and Flowers is dealing with the changes, too, said owner John Christensen.

His is a big operation that does business across the state, a large greenhouse and retail space and plants they deliver and tend to in hospitals, insurance companies and bank lobbies.

“That’s been disrupted because they don’t want nonessential people in the building,” said Christensen, who opened his flower shop 44 years ago.

There will be far fewer Easter lilies sold this year, he said. A few hundred instead of thousands. Far fewer bouquets for Easter dinners.