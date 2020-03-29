You are the owner of this article.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bouquets of encouragement in an unprecedented time
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bouquets of encouragement in an unprecedented time

It’s been 45 years since the sisters opened their flower shop, the one they named after their grandmother.

Gaga’s Greenery & Flowers is in University Place, near 48th Street and St. Paul Avenue and the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.

Gaga — Joy Buehler — died 40 years ago.

“She was a flower nut,” Sandy Simpson said Friday. “She was one of those ladies that every coat she wore had a corsage on it. Her house was full of floral prints; nothing matched.”

But it was beautiful to those little girls.

Sandy is Gaga to her grandchildren now. (Her sister and shop co-owner, Leigh Cave, passed away four years ago.)

On Friday morning, in a shop stocked with hand sanitizer, masks and gloves, Simpson worked to put together bouquets for delivery.

“We’ve been through some economic changes over the years at the shop,” she said. “Never something like this.”

As the novel coronavirus spread from China to Singapore and South Korea, to Italy and Iran and Germany and Spain, and made its way to America and across the rest of the globe — shuttering businesses, filling hospitals and trapping people in their homes — she thought about her flower business.

And she remembered something an old boss told her decades ago, when she was a young bookkeeper at Danielson’s Floral.

“Bob said even during the war, and even during the Depression, people bought flowers,” she said. “It gave me confidence that we could get through this.”

Calls for flowers didn’t stop when the order for social distancing began in Lincoln. Business isn’t booming, she said, but it’s good, maybe even better than before.

People seem to crave the comfort of flowers.

“A lot of people are just thinking of other people. Their moms or their dads or somebody who is having a problem with the isolation and just can’t get out to do things.”

They send messages like: Hope this brightens your day! Happy thoughts! I miss you!

The shop is delivering the usual birthday flowers and funeral flowers, too. And it's adapted, like other small businesses working hard to stay open.

Most of its orders — 90% — come in over the phone or online. There's a sign on the door suggesting those options, but customers can still come in and keep proper distance, if they choose.

Before the pandemic, Gaga’s delivery drivers took bouquets directly to hospital rooms to make sure the right person received them.

Not anymore. They call, and staff meet them at the front door. Same routine at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

“Some businesses are meeting us in the parking lot,” Simpson said. “We are practicing safety at every turn.”

When they deliver to homes, they call.

“People are saying leave it by the door, leave it on the porch. We have had no problem with it.”

And so far, getting enough flowers isn’t a problem. There are no flowers coming from Canada right now, or from California, but many of their blooms come from South America, and that door is still open.

Across town, Oak Creek Plants and Flowers is dealing with the changes, too, said owner John Christensen.

His is a big operation that does business across the state, a large greenhouse and retail space and plants they deliver and tend to in hospitals, insurance companies and bank lobbies.

“That’s been disrupted because they don’t want nonessential people in the building,” said Christensen, who opened his flower shop 44 years ago.

There will be far fewer Easter lilies sold this year, he said. A few hundred instead of thousands. Far fewer bouquets for Easter dinners.

But they are weathering the changes. Most of his 25 employees are still at work.

And he hopes the stimulus package does what it’s supposed to: “Help everybody go right back to doing as much business as they possibly can.”

In the meantime, bouquets are going out the door, almost at their normal rate.

People will still buy Grandma flowers when she’s sick, he said. They will still order flowers for anniversaries and birthdays.

“And then there’s the buying that happens because times are tough.”

At Gaga's, there’s a part of Simpson surprised by the uptick. She knows people are suffering economically.

“We’re not bread or milk or clothing or rent. But I think people want to lift other people’s spirits in times of crisis. I think people are so good and especially people who send flowers.”

Encouragement bouquets, she calls them.

“It’s a way of showing they care. Sometimes, there’s nothing else they can do.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

