Cindy Lange-Kubick: Blessed be the mask makers among us

The Lincoln couple own a small manufacturing business and orders are dwindling, so they had some extra time.

And Carlson had a sewing machine. Like everyone, she’d been following the great mask debate and decided to make a few for the two of them and their teenage son.

“We wanted to go simple,” she said.

She felt pretty conspicuous the first time she wore her two-layer cotton mask to drop off some packages.

“I kind of got the side eye. Then I wore it to the fabric store, and it felt less weird.”

She plans to wear one to the grocery store, a source of high anxiety.

And now she’s taking orders from friends on Facebook, who are definitely interested in a $5 mask: 85 requests on Day One.

Fine by her.

“We own our own business, and we know how to come up with systems and processes to move things along.”

Carlson bought all the elastic she could find locally, and Shear is on the trail of more — enough for 500 masks on order so far, with the possibility of a case, enough to hold 17,000 masks in place.