Cindy Lange-Kubick: Black Love, Black Futures and the powerful art of Kat Wiese

“She’s concentrating her energy to work to help build an art history that hasn’t been readily available to black people.”

Wiese is biracial. Her mom is black and her father is white. Her own skin is light and, growing up, she wasn’t sure how people saw her. A girl with freckles who liked Southern rock and Aretha Franklin and skateboarding.

A girl who blended in with the majority white community she grew up in.

“I didn’t know I was visibly black.”

But when she was a freshman in college — on her way to a 2018 degree in fine art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — she went to Richmond, Virginia, as a member of UNL’s Slam Poetry team and found herself at a discussion in a space open exclusively to black people.

That meant her.

“It was the first time that I had been in such an intimate environment where people were talking about their experiences and their families. What it meant to be light-skinned, what it meant to be dark-skinned.”

They talked about things she had not yet considered.

“For the first time, I realized I had a community and it was big and beautiful and diverse.”