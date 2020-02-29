Cindy Lange-Kubick: Bennie Shobe, showing up for Lincoln again and again and again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Besides, he was from the South, like she was. He liked banana pudding, like she did. His dad spent his career working in the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and she’d been born in the Georgia town where Coke got its start.

“On Sundays, Bennie would come over here, and I’d fix him lemonade and cookies and we would talk and bounce ideas off each other,” she said. “I just love him.”

Kate Heltzel loves him, too. The director of the Unicameral Information Office and Shobe have been partners for 15 years. They met on the city bus, both of them commuting to class at UNL.

He was relentlessly charming, she says. Asking about her life, singing her made-up lyrics to nonexistent songs.

She was an introvert. She didn’t talk to people on public transportation. She was suspicious: Who does that without an angle?

Bennie Shobe.

“I realized over time that he was that way with everyone on the bus — and on campus and everywhere else.”

That’s just him.

“I’m very lucky,” Shobe says. “I like people, and I have the ability to form relationships with people. I blame my mom for that, and my dad a little bit.”