Cindy Lange-Kubick: Beal Slough and a sweet boy named Brendan

I’ve been noticing new things during this strange pandemic time, working from home and heading out the front door to exercise instead of driving to the gym.

We all have.

I know, because I asked around and heard about the walkers and the dogs, the foxes and the groundhogs. The many bike riders. The noisy birds. All the delivery trucks. The neighbors checking on neighbors. The parked cars with nowhere to go. Discarded masks in the street.

How quiet it was in the beginning. How loud the bees were. The bustle of home improvement — decks, porches, driveways, gardens, painting.

The darker side, too. Kids not in school and not at home learning. Drug deals on the street. Families at the curb, crying. Long lines at food distributions.

People noticed and wondered. Were those kids learning? Were families being evicted? Were the birds always this loud? Were the flowers always this showy?

Had they never noticed the slow change of the seasons? The shadows and light in their living rooms? The skateboarders? The sky?

Becky and Sophie noticed, too. “Walkers, bikers, strollers, kids on skateboards and skates, dogs — it is wonderful.”