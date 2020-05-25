Cindy Lange-Kubick: Art for hope's sake, the Lincoln Billboard Project is on its way

The board came up with the plan as the pandemic unfolded and saw its own spring plans — fundraisers and art acquisitions — dissolve.

The group thought about all the artists in the city who might be struggling, too.

“We were trying to bring some joy and healing through art,” Arenz said. “And we wanted to try to support local artists whose work and livelihood was directly impacted by the pandemic.”

The turnaround time was quick.

But the group received 42 submissions in those few weeks and judged them on five criteria, including the art’s ability to inspire others and work well on a billboard.

“I think all of us on the committee were really thrilled with the variety of artists and the type of art submitted,” she said.

The artists were thrilled, too.

“It’s incredibly meaningful for my piece to be selected for a project that intends to uplift people in our community during a time that is so dark for so many,” said tattoo artist Wes Staley.

The self-taught visual artist submitted a piece featuring a mirrored pair of masked women wearing garlands in their flowing hair and the words “This too shall pass” in the space between them.