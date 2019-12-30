Cindy Lange-Kubick: Another year behind the keyboard, measuring time

I’ve finally made it to my Gold Watch Year at 926 P St. (If there were still gold watches to be given to newspaper reporters).

I was 34 with three kids in 1994, too old be a Newspaper Land rookie and still grateful to the reporter who mistook me for an intern. (Thank you, Art Hovey.)

I started at the Journal Star when there was still a Journal and a Star, an evening and a morning paper that came together every Sunday as one.

I survived the merger of those two papers and the dreadful downsizing that followed, still missing my former colleagues, one and all. (Grateful to still be employed and guiltily grateful that they all have landed in good — and sometimes better — spaces.)

My first front-page story ran on Christmas Eve. My mom clipped it out and put it in a cardboard box.

More clippings followed. I covered the environment and theater. I wrote restaurant reviews and columns, hundreds upon hundreds of columns about hundreds of people and places and (just once) about sneezing out both my contact lenses while driving. (Blame my editors; they let me do it.)

My mom was 59 when I started my newspaper career, the same age I am now.