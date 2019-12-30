Cindy Lange-Kubick: Another year behind the keyboard, measuring time

For 25 years, my fingers have hovered over a keyboard at the end of each December: What to write?
How to properly mark the new year.
I’ve lamented the past: Dear 1998, What a disappointment you’ve been.
I’ve listed my resolutions, soon to be broken. I would like to have seen more top-10 movies in 2011. Topping my list of excuses: Ticket prices, followed by ticket prices, followed by ticket prices. I would have liked to read more top-10 books. Topping my list of excuses: Netflix ...
I’ve written my own top-10 lists.
Penned odes to my monthly calendars, saved in a filing cabinet for no good reason except to prove I was here. When we got our 1997 calendars at work, it was as if Christmas had arrived early ...
I’ve detailed my mutually exclusive desires. (More frosted pumpkin cookies from The Cookie Company. Firmer abs.)
Last New Year’s Eve, I shared my Word of 2019: Gratitude. A word I thought about Every Single Damn Day and faithfully wrote about in my gratitude journal, occasionally — OK, often — resenting it. (There is work, still to be done.)
This year, I’m ending another year behind the keyboard with a nod to my beginning.
I’ve finally made it to my Gold Watch Year at 926 P St. (If there were still gold watches to be given to newspaper reporters).
I was 34 with three kids in 1994, too old be a Newspaper Land rookie and still grateful to the reporter who mistook me for an intern. (Thank you, Art Hovey.)
I started at the Journal Star when there was still a Journal and a Star, an evening and a morning paper that came together every Sunday as one.
I survived the merger of those two papers and the dreadful downsizing that followed, still missing my former colleagues, one and all. (Grateful to still be employed and guiltily grateful that they all have landed in good — and sometimes better — spaces.)
My first front-page story ran on Christmas Eve. My mom clipped it out and put it in a cardboard box.
More clippings followed. I covered the environment and theater. I wrote restaurant reviews and columns, hundreds upon hundreds of columns about hundreds of people and places and (just once) about sneezing out both my contact lenses while driving. (Blame my editors; they let me do it.)
My mom was 59 when I started my newspaper career, the same age I am now.
She chased after my three kids when I had to work late. Hit the McDonald’s drive-through more times than I can count so they didn’t starve before I got there.
She and my dad were my biggest fans. And I think they still are, although a few years ago they handed me a big cardboard box with my dad’s neat printing on top: CINDY’S STORIES.
They were decluttering, my mom explained.
The old bylines sat in the garage for a few months, and then I chucked them in the recycling bin. RIP, Lincoln Life Archive.
I don’t measure my life by my work, the way I did those first years in the Journal Star newsroom, when a newly hired reporter once told me I was the most competitive person he’d ever met. (Who? Little attention-seeking-middle-child me? Never.)
I’m competing for the best 401(k) now. Looking forward to early Social Security and a part-time job at a bookstore, yoga every day, coffee in bed, trips to far-flung locales, sitting on my patio.
It’s not time yet, but I can feel it.
The new year is always about time.
The blur of the last 365 days and the promises of the next. All the unexpected joys and losses amid those long stretches of ordinary and mundane.
My dear cousin died this year, unexpectedly and in her sleep. A heart attack stole a friend’s husband. Mary Oliver, a poet I admire, died, too. Tim Conway, who made me laugh. Doris Day, Toni Morrison, Elijah Cummings, so many more.
My third granddaughter brightened the world when she showed her face in late September. And I’ve become my own mother, driving through McDonald’s for Happy Meals for the little ones I love so much.
We can only imagine what the next year will bring. And we can only watch it unfold, moment by moment.
I never wanted a gold watch, but I’m grateful I kept the job.
Looking at you, 2020.
Ready as I’ll ever be.
