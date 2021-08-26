Cindy Lange-Kubick: Another four-board dinner for a Lincoln dad and his outdoor boys, March 17, 2015

This column originally ran on March 17, 2015. Look for an update at the end.
The March sun is shining and Lincoln has its short sleeves on.
And that can only mean one thing at this modest ranch in the middle of town: A Four-Board Night.
Al fresco dining, Reiman-style.
The sawhorses are set up on the driveway.
The pine planks are lined up across them.
The chairs are pulled up, too: a pair of scuffed plastic patio seats -- one for Elias, 10, who did the setting up, and one for his 3-year-old brother, Ethan -- and two 10-gallon Menards buckets for their dad.
And where is Dad?
Dad is inside at the stove, dressed in blue jeans and a hoodie, a Cabela's cap pushed back on his head like he's just come in from feeding cattle.
Korey Reiman, 42, grew up on a farm between Beatrice and Tecumseh. He's an attorney now, his suit coat flung over a kitchen chair along with a blue-striped tie.
He's wearing cowboy boots, like the little boy who just came clomping into the kitchen saying, "Hey, Dad, what are you making?"
Korey gets that a lot from Ethan. Hey, Dad. Hey, Dad. Hey, Dad. Hey! Dad!
Dad doesn't mind. Korey is divorced and he and his ex-wife share custody. Korey has the boys every Wednesday and every weekend.
He's become a better parent since the divorce, he says, popping crescent rolls from a tube to go with the slab of ribs on the grill, courtesy of Super Saver's Smokehouse.
He's found his own Dad Way, he says, holding out a Tupperware of heated baked beans to his youngest. You want to carry them out?
"One of the best things I did was cut off the cable," he says as Ethan totes the beans out of the kitchen and through the living room, where a wall of photos show a dad and his sons through the years -- sweet-faced babies and chubby-cheeked toddlers turning lanky.
Living without cable means they don't watch much TV anymore. They do stuff. Stuff like hike and fish and explore. They take off in the dark to head for Smith Falls and Niobrara and Red Willow State Park, clear out by McCook.
"The state parks pass is the bargain of the century."
They go to the races at Eagle. And conduct Big Wheel time trials on their street. In the winter, they hit museums -- Pioneer Village, Homestead, Fort Hartsuff.
"Our adventures," Korey calls them. (Elias says he would like to add Worlds of Fun to their adventures; so far, no go.)
The boys are learning to appreciate nature, Korey said. They'll call to him when geese fly overhead, or run ahead on the trail and scout out a cool view.
He likes that.
He wants them to value family, so every night they're together, they eat together. And every night the weather allows, they eat outside.
You can find them early in the evening, or just after church on Sundays.
Cindy Lange-Kubick: Albert Maxey and teammates leading the parade in Indy, a 60-year wrong righted, June 2, 2015
Elias says grace. "I told him if you can learn to be grateful about my cooking, you're going to have a great perspective on everything else."
Meals are simple. Ribs, chicken, chops, potatoes, bread.
That first dinner featured just two planks across those sawhorses. Eventually they added a third, and a fourth. The more planks the better, like a starred Michelin review.
"We had one five-plank day," Korey said, "when the Royals won the American League race."
The tradition began two years ago, in the spring. They were home from fishing and hungry and the weather was wonderful.
"I grabbed a pair of sawhorses and some old planks that were sitting around and set them up on top and said, 'Let's eat.'"
And before he did, he aimed the tip of his hunting knife into one of the planks, extras from the privacy fence he built out back. The knife stuck in the wood. And the tradition stuck, too -- once the knife hits wood, it's time to eat.
"It's our dinner bell."
They eat and catch up on the latest in their lives.
"We talk a lot about zombies," Korey says after prayers last Wednesday night when the boys get shy and clam up for company.
After the ribs are finished, they're off for a small adventure. A trip to the Capitol with their pool noodles -- long flexible foam tubes meant for swimming pool play -- to stage a Noodle War on the steps.
"I've often thought politicians could work out their problems that way," Korey said.
It seems to work for the Reimans.
And so does dinner in the fresh air.
If you're in their middle of this quiet Lincoln neighborhood, you might just find them in the yard -- look for the house with the "Cattle Crossing" sign out front.
If you're a Facebook friend, you might spy a few dinnertime photos on Korey's page -- his friends love to see the little family digging in.
This year's photos started showing up on March 5, when, after several months of mostly indoor eating (and a few trips through the McDonald's drive-thru), Korey posted again: "We herein declare winter to be over and 4 board dining season has begun!"
The knife was in its usual spot, handle pointing to the heavens.
Postscript: The Four-Board Dinner lives on!
The Reiman boys have a few new planks to replace the old warped boards. And they have a new venue, too, a 10-acre farm west of Lincoln. They have a big garden. Chickens, ducks, bees and dogs, Korey says. Elias is a 17-year-old who drives, plays football and took to the fields detasseling corn this summer. Ethan is a 10-year-old baseball-playing defender of the downtrodden, like his attorney dad.
They eat what they grow and catch. Venison steaks, catfish, potatoes and sweet corn, eggs from the chickens.
“Our dinners are the same,” the father says. “The teenager grumbles more, the fourth grader talks more and I repeatedly tell them, ‘Living off the land boys; nothing better.’”
They ignore him, Korey says. And go on happily “devouring our sweet corn.”
