Cindy Lange-Kubick: Another four-board dinner for a Lincoln dad and his outdoor boys, March 17, 2015

The boys are learning to appreciate nature, Korey said. They'll call to him when geese fly overhead, or run ahead on the trail and scout out a cool view.

He likes that.

He wants them to value family, so every night they're together, they eat together. And every night the weather allows, they eat outside.

You can find them early in the evening, or just after church on Sundays.

Elias says grace. "I told him if you can learn to be grateful about my cooking, you're going to have a great perspective on everything else."

Meals are simple. Ribs, chicken, chops, potatoes, bread.

That first dinner featured just two planks across those sawhorses. Eventually they added a third, and a fourth. The more planks the better, like a starred Michelin review.

"We had one five-plank day," Korey said, "when the Royals won the American League race."

The tradition began two years ago, in the spring. They were home from fishing and hungry and the weather was wonderful.

"I grabbed a pair of sawhorses and some old planks that were sitting around and set them up on top and said, 'Let's eat.'"