Cindy Lange-Kubick: An old man, a young boy and a whole bunch of bluebirds, May 27, 2019

Cindy Lange-Kubick Columnist Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places. Follow Cindy Lange-Kubick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BLUE SPRINGS — The early week rain has gone but the wind has remained, bringing a chill to this sunny morning on the Chief Standing Bear trail, where an old man and a young boy prepare to perform their weekly service to the bluebird.

Xander Seeman is off to fetch the golf cart, running in his tennis shoes. He’s just finished sixth grade, a boy with thick dark hair, a serious face and glasses.

“He’s 12 and he thinks he’s 30,” says Maurice Cullison, a retired Air Force man, widower and lover of bluebirds. “He’s my legs.”

They are kindred spirits, says Xander’s mom, Kandi Seeman.

Mr. C, she calls her son’s friend.

And almost always after their trek down the trail, they’ll head to Mr. C’s place for a sandwich and an afternoon of fishing.

Sometimes they’ll find themselves in Mr. C’s workshop, repairing a bluebird box, or building a new one.

Xander loves nature. His Grandpa Swett introduced him to the outdoors and he joined 4-H, showing ducks and chickens and working his way up to cattle.

This is his second bluebird season.