Cindy Lange-Kubick: An oath to do no harm and the reality of medical racism

I read an opinion piece she wrote, published by the Houston Chronicle, which traced the unjust medical treatment of blacks from the time of the yellow fever outbreak in 1793 to the spring of 2020.

“Why do African Americans fare so badly in the United States when it comes to health and disease?” she wrote. “Largely because there has not been a national effort to establish racism as a public health crisis.”

I called her last week, to learn more about her field of research and what that meant for this moment in time. How it might help people understand a piece of the past that still causes hurt today.

She called it a hefty conversation to have. And then she began.

She talked about J. Marion Sims, considered the Father of Gynecology, and the surgeries he performed and perfected on female slaves without the use of anesthesia.

She researched his practices in her book — and those of physician Francois Marie Prevost and the enslaved women in Haiti and the United States who were the “experimental” subjects for some of the first cesarean sections.

“Many of the gynecological discoveries have largely been based on medical experiments on enslaved women.