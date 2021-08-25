Cindy Lange Kubick: All they knew was love, May 28, 2017

A smiling baby who turned into a funny and feisty toddler who loved to dress up.

Once on an outing to Target, she clamored for gold gladiator sandals and hot pink sunglasses, and the little purse she had to have.

“She was a purse diva,” her dad says.

They have a photo of her, smiling in her get-up.

“You couldn’t get mad at her because she was so adorable,” Kendra says.

They figured she’d have 10 kids one day, she loved her baby dolls so much. When Damon held her she mimicked him, cuddling her doll the way he cuddled her. If he kissed her on the head, her doll got a kiss on the head, too.

When she got sick, she stuck EKG leads on her baby doll’s face and called them “ouchies.”

Isabel was 18 months old when she got pneumonia for the first time. More bouts followed and doctors diagnosed her with neuroendocrine hyperplasia of infancy, a condition babies eventually outgrew.

Damon was working in Australia when Kendra called with the news. “I nearly bawled on the phone, I was so relieved.”

This they could do.