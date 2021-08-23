Cindy Lange-Kubick: All her love — staying whole after losing Jeni, Aug. 4, 2014

It broke her heart to see the children who were hurt by adults in their lives. She’d call Steph: C’mon, Sissy, let’s go shopping.

She gave to the Good Neighbor Center, the Foster Care Closet, small organizations that might not otherwise have enough.

After she died, a tribute appeared on the foster care group’s Facebook page.

It said that for the last two years, Jeni had donated clothing and cookies — and sweat, too, hauling cubicles in the Frosty company pickup from the hardware store to the Foster Care Closet and staying to put them together.

“For all those mourning the loss of beautiful Jeni, she would want us to keep our heads up,” wrote Leigh Esau, a foster parent who started the nonprofit. “She believed in all that was good and precious and her life was a testament to that.”

She also asked for readers to express their gratitude for Jeni’s life.

“Please, for those who are prayer warriors, lift Frosty and the new little boy — who will forever carry the kindness of Jeni with him — before the Throne.”

After doctors declared Jeni brain-dead, they kept her body alive for two days, so she could donate one last time.