Cindy Lange-Kubick: All her love — staying whole after losing Jeni, Aug. 4, 2014

This column originally ran Aug. 4, 2014. Look for an update at the end.
Jeni and Mike Faustman had a plan.
Their first baby would be born July 13. A day after Mike’s birthday, and a day before Jeni’s, the perfect in-between.
So when they got married last September — Jeni in white, Mike in a suit, both in orange Converse shoes — they put their plan into action and a month later, 31-year-old Jeni was expecting.
Her due date: July 17. Close enough to make it work.
But Robert Jordan Faustman had his own plans, and arrived a week early: 6 pounds, 9 ounces and perfect in every way.
His dad held him in the operating room and his mom held him, too, and they posed for photos, joy on their faces.
“She got to nurse him and love him,” says Jeni’s mom, Deb McGowen. “At that moment, he was the only thing that mattered to her.”
Then Jeni’s head started hurting, and she didn’t get better.
Doctors say a condition called preeclampsia developed during labor and triggered a rare syndrome that caused a series of seizures and strokes.
They buried Jeni on a Friday. Robbie was 8 days old.
It’s been almost three weeks, and Mike and Deb and Mike’s mom, Barb, are sitting on the second-floor deck of Mike and Jeni’s house on A Street, their faces traced with sadness.
The grandmas are both retired and they have come to help, staying in shifts, along with Jeni’s twin sister, Steph.
Downstairs, the living room is stacked with donated diapers and donated formula and gift bags filled with sleepers and wet wipes and receiving blankets.
Dinner shows up like magic every night at 6, delivered by the many friends who want to help.
People came from all over the country for Jeni’s funeral, and cards pour in from strangers.
“We feel so blessed,” says Mike’s mom.
It’s peaceful on the covered deck of the big house Mike and Jeni were turning into a show home for their business, Frosty Effects Construction.
Flowers and plants line the railing, lights twinkle, and Robbie, the center of their shrunken universe, stretches in Grandma Barb’s arms.
He has Jeni’s nose and mouth, her chubby cheeks and his dad’s wrinkly forehead.
“This would be infinitely harder,” Deb says, “if we didn’t have him.”
The baby is swaddled in a white blanket covered with tiny blue elephants. He just had his second visit to the pediatrician and has gained almost a pound, grown half an inch.
“He got an A,” says Mike.
“A-plus,” says Deb.
He’s so good, they say, covering him with kisses and cooing baby names. Sugar Bug and Rojo.
Mike — Frosty to his friends — has gotten the baby knack, bouncing Robbie in his arms when he’s fussy, talking to him in the low voice he used when Jeni was pregnant, putting his head down next to her belly.
Jeni had taken such good care of herself during her pregnancy. Healthy as a race horse, her doctor said.
The day Robbie was born, she woke up dreaming of a balloon popping.
She walked to the bathroom and Mike heard the gush of her water breaking.
It was just after 6 a.m.
Across town, Jeni’s twin sister woke, too, feeling like she knew.
* * *
Steph smiles.
“We were wombmates first,” she says, “then we were roommates.”
They called each other Sissy and grew up all over Nebraska with their parents and older brother, Jim. Their dad, Jordan, was in the Army and then sold irrigation systems before settling down to run McGowen Farms, a family operation. Their mom was a director of nursing.
Every time they landed in a new town, the girls had a built-in friend — and the curiosity of classmates.
“Oh, twins …”
Jeni is five minutes older, both of them born in the middle of a hot July night. In their crib, they’d scootch until their bodies touched and fall off to sleep.
They are identical. Blue eyes, brown hair, fine-boned. They share an aptitude for art, and the same soft voice.
Answering the phone as teenagers they could hear the surprise in the caller’s voice: Is your mommy home?
“Both of us talk like we’re 6 years old,” says Steph, who works as a digital specialist for the parent company of Channels 10/11.
Jeni was the more laid-back of the two, but she could be silly, too.
Sassy, their mom says.
The sisters baby-shopped together and decorated the nursery in gray-blue and lime green. Steph painted a mural on the wall, a white-branched tree with little green birds. Jeni watched from the rocking chair, hands on her belly, directing.
Jeni left a project under the bed next to the crib, a mirror she wanted to decoupage and hang over the changing table so when she sat and nursed, it would reflect the balcony outside.
She loved the outdoors.
They used to have Sister Nights here, make a pizza, watch a movie, sit on the rooftop with the flowers and lights.
They went to church together — Mike, too — at Christ Lutheran’s contemporary service.
They planned to switch to the traditional service after the baby was born. Quieter for Robbie, Steph says.
The sisters finished each other’s sentences, read each other's thoughts.
If Steph picked up the phone to call Jeni, Jeni would be picking up her phone to call her.
She called that Thursday morning to say they were at the hospital.
Steph was there when the monitor showed Robbie’s heartbeat dropping with every contraction and doctors decided to take him by C-section.
Mike held Jeni’s hand and soothed her — We’ll just get to meet him sooner — but Steph saw her sister’s tears, how scared she looked.
Steph started to cry, too.
Jeni did what big sisters do.
“She kept repeating, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s OK.’”
And for a few hours, it was.
They baptized Robert Jordan — after Mike’s dad, who died in 2011, and Jeni’s dad — in the hospital room Saturday. Their pastor had come to pray and they found a plastic tub to fill with water.
Jeni’s eyes were shut. A ventilator helped her breathe.
A close friend made a video. They’ll save it for Robbie when he’s older, to see his mom in her last days.
Jeni’s mom says that Robbie will always know what his mom looked like — the blue of her eyes and the shape of her smile and the sound of her voice.
“And how her hugs felt,” says Steph, “and just how awesome she was, because I’ll be telling him stories until he’s sick of it.”
More Cindy Lange-Kubick columns from 2014:
* * *
Some mornings, Mike would come downstairs to find a pile by the front door.
"You don’t need that stuff,” Jeni would say.
Jeni was always donating things — her blood, clothing, coats, toys to kids who wouldn’t have Christmas, a musk ox to Heifer International.
Before she started working for Mike’s company, she was a bank supervisor and, before that, a caseworker for the state.
It broke her heart to see the children who were hurt by adults in their lives. She’d call Steph: C’mon, Sissy, let’s go shopping.
She gave to the Good Neighbor Center, the Foster Care Closet, small organizations that might not otherwise have enough.
After she died, a tribute appeared on the foster care group’s Facebook page.
It said that for the last two years, Jeni had donated clothing and cookies — and sweat, too, hauling cubicles in the Frosty company pickup from the hardware store to the Foster Care Closet and staying to put them together.
“For all those mourning the loss of beautiful Jeni, she would want us to keep our heads up,” wrote Leigh Esau, a foster parent who started the nonprofit. “She believed in all that was good and precious and her life was a testament to that.”
She also asked for readers to express their gratitude for Jeni’s life.
“Please, for those who are prayer warriors, lift Frosty and the new little boy — who will forever carry the kindness of Jeni with him — before the Throne.”
After doctors declared Jeni brain-dead, they kept her body alive for two days, so she could donate one last time.
Her grandfather had lived 30 years with a donated kidney, and Jeni didn’t have to think twice about signing up to be a donor herself.
On July 14, her 32nd birthday, surgeons took tissue and bone, her eyes, her liver, her kidneys, her lungs and heart.
The day before her funeral, a young man from Columbus, Ohio, called the mortuary.
A heart had arrived for his mom, he told Deb.
“He said that it was beating strongly," Deb said, "and Jeni was now considered a member of their family.”
* * *
Mike shows off the baby’s room, the balcony where Jeni and the baby were going to sit and look at the flowers and feel the sun, the rooftop where he and Jeni sat with their coffee every morning, planning their days.
Jeni saved his company, he says. She got him out of a financial fix, straightened out the books, took over the money end.
She dreamed with him, too, listened to customers, drew up plans.
“She wrote all the checks," he said. "She did everything.”
They met at a Christmas party in 2008. She wore a sweater that said, “Santa, I can explain.”
He liked that.
He liked her. And then he loved her.
He’s got thousands of photos of the years that followed — a tall, curly-haired man and a smiling woman who fit under his arm. He’s going to make a movie for Robbie.
He’s going to try to live like Jeni.
One night last week, he sat outside and cried. He looked at a pile of rocks they’d collected and set to work in the front yard, where he and Jeni had already made a waterfall, and an irrigation system for their plants.
He made a cross from the bigger stones, and a heart from the smaller ones. In the middle, he placed a rock that had split in two, the broken halves nearly touching.
He and Jeni found it last summer when they were walking the land they owned southwest of town. They wanted to build a house there, raise their family.
They stood 50 yards apart that night, calling their dogs — their kids before Robbie — back and forth. Come to Daddy! Go get Mommy!
They each picked up a rock, when they met up in the middle they showed each other what they’d found — two halves of the same stone.
* * *
On the second-floor deck, Robbie’s grandmas take turns holding the baby. Steph will come Friday night, sleep over.
They are making plans to donate the diapers and formula that Robbie won’t need to babies who do.
They’ll pay the baby clothes forward.
They’ll pay the kindness forward.
They’ll do everything they can to honor Jeni.
After Robbie was born and Jeni’s head started to hurt, she kept asking the same questions: When will this stop? When am I going to feel better?
After she died, and when Mike finally came home from the hospital and walked into their office, he found a note, dated July 2.
Dearest, it started:
Instructions on payroll, bills, etc., for Faustman Household & Frosty Effects Construction should I become incapacitated after birth of boy ...
She’d included all the details in an email, everything he didn’t know but needed to.
“All my love,” she wrote. “You’ll be fine.”
Postscript: Every day they miss Jeni.
And every day they see her in 7-year-old Robbie.
“He’s the spitting image of his mom from the chin up,” Steph says. “All Daddy from the chin down.”
Jeni and Mike’s son is a first grader who loves Transformers, swimming and building Lego creations with his dad and lending a hand with Jeni’s castle — a 10,000-square-foot tribute to his mom — near Conestoga Lake.
“Robbie has learned how to do almost every construction process by helping his daddy,” Mike says. “And Daddy got to learn to be a kindergarten teacher due to COVID last year.”
Steph is married with two little boys and a “bonus” son her husband Derik brought to their marriage.
Robbie has two grandmas to dote on him, but Jeni and Steph’s dad died in 2018, two months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Jeni’s twin sister says that this is the year she’s finally come to terms with the heavy feeling of sadness she carries, even during her happiest days.
“It’s like I’m constantly looking for something that I’ve lost but I can never seem to find.”
