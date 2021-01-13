Cindy Lange-Kubick: After son's death, grieving parents want to help save lives

Nick was their firstborn. He was an easy baby. His mom remembers looking at him at the hospital and thinking: This is the best thing I’ve ever done.

Chris is from Greece. They took that baby boy to meet his far-off relatives for Christmas when he was 6 months old and Nicholas Alexander Mantzios was baptized there in the Greek Orthodox Church.

Their second child, Sophia, came two years later. A force of nature, strong and assertive and close to her sensitive, more cautious big brother.

“There was a sweetness about Nick,” his mom said. “A steadiness. He was a comfort.”

He’d call home when the Huskers lost.

“He would say, ‘I’m sorry, Mom,’” Chris said. “Sometimes it was a weekly call.”

Nick played the drums and the bass guitar. He loved video games. He and a friend had a podcast where they talked about food science and space and politics.

Mourners came from eight states for his funeral. Family members discovered things about Nick they hadn’t known from his cadre of friends and former professors and co-workers.

“As a parent, it was lovely to talk to these people who knew my son in a way I didn’t,” Melanie said.