Cindy Lange-Kubick: After melee inside US Capitol, UNL historian wonders what's next

Said Borstelmann: “A political career that started in birtherism and ended on Jan. 6 with the waving of a Confederate flag.”

Yet the history professor is not a fatalist.

His studied eye sees America as a place where most of us lean into the middle, perhaps a bit right of center. Where most of us believe in the Republican ideal of the free market and most aspire to the Democratic ideal of inclusivity.

“I don’t know that our divisions are all that profound as they are manufactured by social media and the algorithms of the tech industry,” he said. “I’m not sure that underneath we don’t share more than we think we do.”

His younger son called him after order was restored that Wednesday.

It wasn’t Turkey, he said. It wasn’t Hungary. It wasn’t China.

The father agreed. “But was it a step toward radicalization?”

The people who smashed their way in — and later waltzed past unguarded entryways — numbered in the hundreds. How many more did they represent?

We don’t know, Borstelmann said.