How to help

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation disaster relief fund provides aid to Nebraska farmers, ranchers and rural communities affected by the March flooding.

Visit www.nefb.org/get-involved/disaster-assistance to make a donation online, or mail donations to:

Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

Attn: Disaster Relief Fund

P.O. Box 80299

Lincoln, NE 68501-0299

Make checks payable to Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, with Disaster Relief in the memo line.